Petrol pump coming up on green belt, alleges councillor

gurugram

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 22:41 IST

A councillor has written to the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday, alleging that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has allotted a green belt land as a site for the construction of a petrol pump.

The site, located in Chakkarpur village, near Khushboo Chowk, was once a water body, it has been alleged.

Ward 34 councillor, RS Rathee, said that he has also written to the principal secretary of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and MCG commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh, to take cognizance of the matter.

According to Rathee, the MCG allocated 1,500 square metres to a government-owned oil and gas company in March 2019, for which a letter of intent (LOI) was already issued and a monthly rent of ₹2.25 lakh fixed. He further said that the remaining formalities between the MCG and the oil and gas company are still underway.

“If the MCG turns a blind eye to forest cover and water bodies, then the already degrading environment will deteriorate further. I want the chief minister to intervene in the matter and not allow commercialisation at the cost of the environment,” said Rathee.

He added that the allotment of the petrol pump should be cancelled with immediate effect and the oil and gas company should be allotted another alternative site.

“I have received the letter and will issue directions for investigating into the matter. Necessary action will be taken accordingly,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.