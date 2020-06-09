Private hospitals provide counselling, free treatment and salary hike to healthcare workers

gurugram

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:55 IST

A total of 46 healthcare workers, including doctors from 23 private hospitals of the city have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last four days, as per the data shared by the district health department. Many private hospitals said that healthcare professionals are still are performing their duties despite the fear of getting exposed to the virus. To motivate the staff, hospitals are providing counselling and treatment to those who have tested positive for Covid-19. A few of these hospitals have even increased the salaries of their healthcare workers.

“In the first few months, there was panic among healthcare professionals. A few of them left their jobs because of the fear. But due to lockdown and the slowing down of the economy, some of the nurses have resumed their duties again,” said the representative of Park and Signature Hospitals. “At least, 10-15 nurses in both hospitals have resumed their duties. We have raised the salary of our workers to raise their motivation level. We are also providing them with separate hotel rooms for lodging and offering them counselling,” said Dr AK Dubey, spokesperson, Medanta Medicity.

According to Dubey, the health workers feel apprehensive if a fellow health worker is tested positive. “They have doubts regarding their own safety as they too have families. We are ensuring their issues are addressed,” he said.

Hospital authorities said that they are trying to make their staff feel secure as the biggest worry for health workers is exposing their families to the coronavirus. “It creates a sense of fear. We are trying to address that fear by ensuring the availability of protective gears, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) for our workers. Secondly, we have assured they will be treated in the facility if they are tested positive,” said Dr Ritu Garg, zonal director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

According to her, a few of the health care workers, who tested coronavirus positive are undergoing treatment in the hospital’s Gurugram branch. Dubey also said that their staff who have tested positive are undergoing treatment free of cost in the facility itself.

Most of these hospitals are also taking the help of psychiatrists and psychologists to counsel the staff regularly. For this purpose, Max Hospital said that they have launched an employee assistance programme. “This is managed by our psychology team. Also, a direct hotline is provided to employees to talk about any symptoms their families or they might be facing. To motivate the staff, various recognition programmes have been launched. It includes interventions, such as stories of role models, words of warriors, hall of fame to recognise their contribution,” said the spokesperson.

Shashidharan, president, World Malayalee Council – Harayana Province, said, “We have been demanding counselling of healthcare workers working in different private hospitals of the city. Most of the nurses are from Kerala, who are young and staying alone. If they are tested Covid-19 positive, they feel as if it is the end of their life.” The council has been vocal about the safety of the nursing staff since April. Citing the recent case of a nurse who committed suicide after being tested positive, he said, “Hospitals should be sensitive while declaring the reports to health staff. They should even provide accommodation, so that they are not left alone at the time of a crisis.”