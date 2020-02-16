Property developer booked for advertising, selling plots in illegal colony

gurugram

The city police has booked a property developer for allegedly carving out an illegal colony, fixing advertising boards to sell plots and farm houses in Bhondsi despite the fact that no permission or licence was obtained to develop a colony. A complaint in this regard was made by district town planner, enforcement, against CBS Properties in Bhondsi for advertising, developing and selling plots without any permission.

A case in this regard was registered on Saturday at police station Bhondsi under Section 10 of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, the police said.

In his complaint, the district town planner, enforcement said that the revenue estate of village Bhondsi, Tehsil Sohna, District Gurugram falls within notified ‘Urban Area Bhondsi’.

“It is being informed that village Bhondsi falls within agriculture zone, as per Final Development Plan Sohna 2031AD and as per section 7(i) of act without obtaining a license under section 3, transfer or agree to transfer or any manner plots in colony or make an advertisement or receive any amount respect thereof is an offence punishable under Section 10 of the Act (sic)”, the complaint read.

RS Bhath, district town planner, who has additional charge of enforcement, said that a drive against illegal colonies is being organised across the city, and on February 10, it was observed that the said developer had put some advertisement through boards which were affixed in the illegal / unauthorised colony namely Bhawani enclave for sale/ purchase of plots, flats, farmhouses and Huda plots.

“The advertisement for sale of plots in unauthorised is illegal and in contravention of the development rules. Also officials of the department contacted the representatives of coloniser through phone numbers mentioned on the pamphlet, who informed that plots of various sizes were available in Bhondsi and the buyers can approach CBS Properties,” said Bhath, adding that more such cases will be registered this week to put a stop on illegal colonies.

Savit Kumar, SHO, Bhondsi, said that a case has been registered in this regard and the matter is being probed.