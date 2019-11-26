Pulled up by HC, HSVP issues notices to 200 illegal guest houses in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:02 IST

The Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has issued notices to over 200 guest houses, which do not meet the parameters stated under the new guest house policy, asking them to cease operations. In the notice, operating a guest houses was termed a commercial activity, not allowed in buildings for which the department originally issued occupation certificates (OCs) to owners—for residential purposes only.

The notice was issued on November 19, a week after Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) questioned the HSVP that how was a guest house allowed to operate from a plot/building located in Sector 40, a residential area, and to file a reply on or before January 9, 2020. The action comes on a plea filed by the Sector 40 residents’ welfare association (RWA).

As per the revised guest house policy of the Haryana government, notified July this year, guest houses can only be set up in plots along sector roads that are 30 metres wide, the plot should be at least 500 square yards in size and a maximum of two guest houses can come up in a sector. As per the new policy, permission for running a guest house can be given by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) in privately developed licenced colonies, and by the HSVP in sectors within its jurisdiction.

Sector 40 RWA president RS Yadav, who had filed the case, said, “The guest house in question is located on an internal sector road, but the plot size is 500 sqyd, as per the revised guest house policy. This guest house has been operational for five years. We approached the MCG, HSVP and the police, but they did nothing for three years. Then we moved the high court in April this year and the court found merit in our petition that running this guest house is an illegal and commercial activity being conducted from a building for which the HSVP had granted an OC for residential purpose.”

On Monday, executive members of the Sector 40 RWA held a meeting and said that the HSVP had sent such notices earlier also, but nothing happened.

HSVP estate officer Sanjiv Singla said, “We will take action as per policy. We have found that many house owners have altered their buildings after getting OCs from the department. This is illegal. We will take action after 15 days (from the time the notice was issued).”