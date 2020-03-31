PWD suspends toll collection across Haryana

gurugram

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:53 IST

Toll collection on all 15 public works department (PWD) roads in the state, including the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, has been suspended, officials said Tuesday.

The direction comes after the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) on March 25 suspended toll collection across the country until April 14, due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“It is intimated that government has approved temporary closure at following toll points in Haryana from March 30 till April 14 in view of lockdown on account of COVID-19 epidemic (sic),” stated a letter sent by the subdivisional engineer (toll), PWD Haryana, to all 15 of its contractors that manage toll plazas in the state.

After the district administration, on March 17, issued a notification advising MNCs, IT firms, BPOs, and other private companies to let their employees work from home, the volume of vehicles has dipped significantly, and even more so since a 21-day lockdown was announced by the Centre, said toll officials

“Usually, around 55,000 vehicles cross the toll every day. During the national lockdown, the total number of vehicles has come down to fewer than 5,000 a day. I am glad that the PWD has directed temporary closure of toll plazas, as it will help us reduce the total number of staff members, many of whom can stay indoors and ensure minimal human interaction,” said Praveen Yadav, manager, AR Tolls, the contractor for the Gurugram-Faridabad toll.

He said that of the 21 lanes at the toll plaza, one lane on each carriageway has been kept free while the rest have been shut. “We have shut operations temporarily; two lanes will be left open for emergency vehicles. Maintenance staff members and police personnel will be overseeing the operations at these two lanes during this period,” said Yadav.