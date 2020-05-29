e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Rain brings down mercury by four degrees

Rain brings down mercury by four degrees

gurugram Updated: May 29, 2020 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The maximum temperature on Friday fell by four degrees from Thursday’s 40.3 degrees Celsius to 36.8 degrees Celsius following a spell of rain in the evening.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), around 3.1mm rainfall was recorded around the Palam Observatory Area— the closest manual weather observatory to Gurugram— between 8.30am and 8.30pm on Friday. Officials attributed the rain to a western disturbance affecting north-west India and easterly winds from Uttar Pradesh.

As per Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD, thunderstorms with light rain, lightning, and squally winds (50-60 kmph speed) prevailed across Haryana and northwest UP on Friday. Cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers have been predicted till Monday by the IMD.

The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius. Gurugram’s maximum temperature is expected to fall further and touch 35 degrees Celsius on Saturday, as per IMD’s weekly forecast. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius on Saturday, as per the forecast.

Air quality in the city was ‘satisfactory’ on Friday, recording 100 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin. This was an improvement from the previous day’s recording of 151 in the ‘moderate’ category. The improvement in air quality was attributed largely to an increase in wind speed and dispersal of pollutants due to rain. According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to improve further on Saturday.

top news
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In