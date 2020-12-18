Ranks of protesting farmers swell as they continue agitation at Haryana border

gurugram

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:25 IST

Vishal Soni, a 30-year-old production engineer, took a leave from work on Thursday and travelled 10km to join the farmers’ agitation near the Shahjahanpur border at the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway. Soni said that while he had been sharing information and articles on social media to amplify the farmers’ protest, he felt the need to do more and join them on the ground. “I come from a rural background and stand in solidarity with the farmers. While I had been restricting myself to social media posts until now, I wanted to join the protests, even if it was for a day,” said Soni.

He said that listening to farmers’ concerns at the protest site had strengthened his belief that they were leading a legitimate fight for their rights and were not misled, as was being claimed by the government. “Farmers are not being misled or tutored by anyone. I heard them and observed various facets of the protest here. They are honestly putting forward their demands,” said Soni. He is among many other individuals who have been visiting the site in support of farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws.

Farmers from states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana have been protesting near the Shahjahanpur border at the Delhi-Jaipur highway since the past six days after the Rewari Police stopped them from proceeding towards Delhi to join the farmers’ agitation. While farmer groups continue to assert that their goal is to proceed towards Delhi, they said that the dharna at Rewari had developed into a full-fledged protest site on the lines of the blockade at other borders surrounding the national Capital.

Farmers across the country have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 — passed by Parliament during the monsoon session. The farmers fear that the new laws will put them at the mercy of large corporations and lead to the removal of the minimum support price (MSP) they receive on important crops.

Ram Singh, a farmer from Gharsana tehsil in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, said that farmers had carried ration for the initial days but subsequently, help had poured in from different quarters. “Early in the morning, someone got multiple sacks of oranges delivered for us. We don’t even know the name of the donor. The ration is not a problem. Someone or the other pitches in as and when there’s a need,” said Singh. He said that with the kind of support farmers had been getting, they could sustain the protest for years. “We are prepared to agitate for years, if required. We will not stop until the laws are rolled back,” he said.

Harvinder Singh, a farmer from Shri Ganganagar, said that people had been supporting them by providing essential supplies and efforts were underway to reach out to organisations such as Khalsa Aid. “Students from Delhi University visited us in solidarity. They collected around a lakh rupee and purchased tarpaulin tents for farmers here. We were facing a shortage of milk so they brought in dry milk packets,” said Singh.

He added that relatives of villagers back home had been sending various supplies for the farmer groups. “One of our brothers today came with a water tanker, beddings, and food. Another brought medical kits provided by Khalsa Aid. Langar is also prepared daily. Bit by bit, we are expanding our caravan of farmers here,” said Singh, who was earlier protesting at the Tikri border. He said that many groups of farmers from Rajasthan who were agitating at Tikri had decided to strengthen numbers at the Haryana-Rajasthan border. “More strength was needed here. The Central government also knows that this is an important stretch. If this stretch is blocked, the pressure will increase. So, we decided to mobilise our numbers here when the police prevented us from going to Delhi,” said Singh.

On Friday, nearly 300 farmers from Dadri tehsil of Bhiwani on their way to join the agitation at Shahjahanpur were stopped by police. Abhishek Jorwal, superintendent of police (Rewari), said that the police wouldn’t allow the highway to be blocked and trolleys attempting to reach the site had been stopped at Dadri. “One side of the carriageway has remained blocked for the last eight days. We have deployed forces at all inter- and intra-district borders and no farmer groups will be allowed to reach the site,” said Jorwal.

Sanjay Madhav, the state convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee in Rajasthan, said that around three hundred farmers who had earlier been camping at Tikri border had been stopped at Mahendargarh bypass near Charkhi Dadri. “These farmers are from Hanumangarh and Shri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. They were earlier at the Tikri border. They were stopped by the police near Charkhi Dadri. The government will not be able to stop us for long. More and more people are joining us daily,” said Madhav.

Farmers have also been protesting at two other points in South Haryana. While a group of farmers have camped at Bawal, another group of farmers are putting up at Delhi-Agra highway near the KMP Chowk in Palwal.

Ram Kishan Mehlawat, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana’s general secretary, said that farmers had been camping at Bawal Chowk since last week. “A regular continuous dharna is underway at Bawal Chowk. Our plan is to mobilise numbers and proceed towards Delhi,” said Mehlawat.