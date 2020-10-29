RTI activist booked for raping woman, promising to marry her

gurugram

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:01 IST

A 68-year-old Right to Information (RTI) activist was booked on Wednesday evening for allegedly repeatedly raping a 45-year-old single mother of two on the pretext of marriage. The suspect is yet to be arrested, said police.

The police said they had registered a case against the suspect under sections 376 (2) (N) (raping a woman repeatedly), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code at the Women West police station.

The suspect is a resident of Sector 12A, the police said.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she met the suspect in 2015 when she had allegedly complained against a deputy mayor and had to visit the police station and district court for the same. The man offered to help her and also supported her financially.

Pankhuri Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, said that as per the woman’s complaint, the suspect had clicked private pictures and recorded video clips of her on multiple occasions, and threatened to circulate it. “We are conducting investigation, the suspect is on the run. Victim’s medical examination has been conducted and her statement has been recorded in the court before the magistrate. Victim has told us that she was several times raped in farmhouse in Delhi, in Bahadurgarh and in a car at different occasions,” she said.

Suman Dahiya, the woman’s counsel, said that her client has been mentally harassed since March this year. “She has filed a complaint now, as her children are studying in college and this could have hampered their studies as they had their exams,” she said, adding that they have enough technical evidence against the suspect.

The woman said she will protest outside the commissioner’s office if the suspect is not arrested by Friday.

The police said the suspect was convicted for murder and was sentenced for life imprisonment on August 29, 1977. He has served 20 years in prison and thus, is a life convict. He had filed several complaints against former sports minister Sukhbir Kataria, regarding fake voter scam, who was acquitted in 2019. He had also slapped a woman lawyer in the court premises and was behind bars for a week in 2016, said police.