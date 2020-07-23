Scrap dealer kidnapped, shot twice, robbed of cash; cops hunt for suspects

gurugram

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:03 IST

A 50-year-old scrap dealer was allegedly kidnapped and shot at by two unidentified men in Dhanwapur near sector 104 on Tuesday night. Police said the man sustained two gunshot wounds on his left leg and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be stable.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9pm on Tuesday, when the victim, Shamshad Khan — who has a godown on Kherki Majra road in Dhanwapur — was about to head back to his home. Police said two suspects arrived in a car and took Khan hostage at gun-point.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “The suspects drove him around Dhanwapur area for half an hour before taking him near the railway crossing, where they asked him to handover all his cash. When he resisted, they shot him in his left knee. The men then snatched Rs 35,000 cash from Khan’s pocket. They then took him to sector 105 near Dwarka expressway, where they again assaulted him and hit him with a stone,” said the police o0fficial, adding that Khan was beaten with the butt of a gun.

Police said the suspects asked him for more cash and then shot him for a second time on his left foot. Around 11pm, they finally abandoned him on the expressway in sector 105 and fled. The victim made a phone call to his son, who reached the spot and rushed him to civil hospital, from where he was referred to a private hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the suspects wanted to rob the victim and did not personally know him. “Probe has not revealed any past enmity. The suspects are yet to be identified,” said the police official.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 365 (kidnapping), 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and The Arms Act at Rajendra Park police station on Tuesday night, said police.

In another incident, a group of armed men shot at a 25-year-old man in Jharsa village in sector 39 on Tuesday around 6pm. Police said the victim, Preetpal alias Chunbun, was taking a stroll on his terrace when a motorcycle and a car drove by his house. Police said the occupants of the car and the motorcycle riders fired at least two times at the victim but missed. Preetpal, sensing danger, took cover behind a table on the terrace.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “Preliminary probe suggests that the victim is associated with criminal activities. We are yet to establish his criminal records and are checking if there are any FIRs registered against him. It appears he was attacked by some rivals over past enmity. The suspects are yet to be identified.”