Security guard beaten in robbery bid, 5 booked; Gurugram cops hunt for suspects

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 21:16 IST

Police, Sunday, booked at least five men for allegedly breaking into the office of a private metal plating company and assaulting a security guard during a robbery bid in Sector 37.

The security guard, Sanjay, sustained minor injuries on his head, but is stable, police said.

According to police, the incident took place Sunday around 3.30am. The suspects gained entry to the premises by jumping the office boundary wall. In the police complaint filed by the manager of the company, it was alleged that the accused were carrying rods and sticks. “When they saw the victim, they began assaulting him. He screamed for help and two workers who were present in the company but were asleep, heard his cries and rushed to help him. The suspects allegedly fled the spot when they saw the others,” the complainant told the police.

Investigative officer Dharmendra of the Sector 10 police station said, “The men entered the premises with an intention to steal goods. However, they could not take anything because of the security guard and other workers who were there. The security guard sustained minor injuries and his condition is reported to be stable. The accused men are yet to be identified and arrested. We are checking the CCTV for footage. The matter is being investigated.”

A case was registered under IPC sections 458 (house-trespass), 380 (theft), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).