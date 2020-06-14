Senior bureaucrat visits containment zones, takes stock of Covid-19 preparation

gurugram

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:45 IST

A team of senior state officials led by Vijai Vardhan, additional chief secretary (ACS), revenue and disaster management, on Sunday visited two containment zones in the city to take stock of the Covid-19 situation.The team visited the containment zones at Meghdoot Apartment in Sector 10A and Hari Nagar and interacted with the local residents to get their feedback about the steps taken by the district administration and the local officials.

The visit comes in the wake of rising number of cases in the district. As of Sunday, the district has reported 3,294 cases, along with 31 deaths, prompting the district administration to increase the number of containment zones in the district from 66 to 98.

Vardhan also interacted with ASHA (accredited social health activists) workers, who informed him about how they were conducting contact tracing and carrying out health survey of Covid-19 patients in the containment zones.

During the visit, the ACS issued directions that posters in Hindi, providing information regarding Covid-19, should be pasted in the area so that people can easily understand the various facets related to the infection. He also gave directions to provide tents to the police officials stationed outside the zones in view of the summer heat and rising temperature.

Prior to the visit, the ACS held a meeting with officials from the district administration, police and health departments and discussed the Covid-19 situation in the district. Later in the day, Vijai Vardhan also visited the Covid-19 call centre established at the Mini Secretariat and obtained information about the helplines operating for migrant workers and ambulances.

During the meeting held at PWD guest house, Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, informed that 98 containment zones have been created in the district out of which 86 were in areas falling under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), 8 in Gurugram bloc, two in Pataudi and one each in Sohna and Farruknagar blocks. “Regular measures for sanitisation of containment zones, disinfection are being taken in these areas. The police have been deployed at the entry and exit of the containment zones and all residents have been asked to download the Aarogya Setu application,” said Khatri.

At the control room, Khatri told the team that on an average 250 to 300 calls are being received on a daily on the helpline pertaining to Covid-19 infection, shelter homes for migrants, home isolation, quarantine and other related matters. A team of 40 operators maintain the call centre, answering questions and maintaining data, said Khatri.