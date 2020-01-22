e-paper
Software to check registry of illegal plots

gurugram Updated: Jan 22, 2020
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) and the district administration are working to develop a feature on the Haryana land records portal (Halris) to prevent registration of sale deeds for plots in illegal colonies.

As per the plan, the software would automatically require the submission of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for registration of transactions. The authorities have also decided to do away with the issue of physical NOCs, currently issued by DTCP, and to issue the same to applicants either through e-disha or saral portal of the government, said DTCP officials.

A decision in the regard was taken after a meeting of DTCP and revenue department officials on Tuesday, chaired by Amit Khatri, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram. A NOC from the department is required for registration deeds in villages that come under Section 7(1) of the Haryana Regulation and Development of Urban Areas Act, 1975.

On Wednesday, Khatri said that strict action would also be taken against those developing illegal colonies. “It has been decided to incorporate a feature in Halris software so that without a NOC, the system will not accept the registration. The issue of NOC to applicants would also be done online to minimise human intervention,” he said.

Officials of the DTCP said they will submit a plan to add the NOC feature to Halris portal within a week. “This is a crucial development as it has been seen that registrations took place without NOC and this has led to the spread of illegal colonies. We will prepare the proposal and submit it,” said RS Bhath, district town planner.

Bhath also said that they decided to develop another feature in the online system so that NOCs can be issued through saral portal or e-disha portal. “Once the registrations of small plots in illegal colonies are stopped, the illegal mushrooming of such settlements will also be checked,” he said.

In the meeting held on Tuesday evening, directions were also given to revenue officials to keep a strict watch on registration of such plots. As per the development rules, the registration of plots in areas under the Section 7A of the Urban Areas Act, the registration of a plot of land less than 2 kanals needs a NOC from the DTCP.

Officials present in the meeting included tehsildars and naib tehsildars of Gurugram, Sohna, Pataudi, Manesar, Farrukhnagar, Wazirabad, Badshahpur, Kadipur and Harsaru.

