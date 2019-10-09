Stray dog rescued in Gurugram after he fell into 15-foot-deep water tank

gurugram

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:49 IST

A stray dog was rescued by fire officials on Wednesday after it fell into a 15-foot deep water tank at a construction site near Golf Course Road in DLF-5. Officials said that the rescue operation lasted for about 30 minutes and the dog’s condition is reported to be stable.

The incident took place around 12am, when a local resident heard the sound of a dog crying and began searching for it. According to Chetna Joshi, an animal activist, a security guard of a condominium found the dog inside the water tank.

According to the fire officials, they received a call regarding the incident around 2.11am after which they immediately sent a rescue team at the spot.

An official who was part of the rescue team said, “Three fire officials and a driver used a ladder and rope to pull the dog out. It is safe and sound.”

