e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Stray dog rescued in Gurugram after he fell into 15-foot-deep water tank

gurugram Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A stray dog was rescued by fire officials on Wednesday after it fell into a 15-foot deep water tank at a construction site near Golf Course Road in DLF-5. Officials said that the rescue operation lasted for about 30 minutes and the dog’s condition is reported to be stable.

The incident took place around 12am, when a local resident heard the sound of a dog crying and began searching for it. According to Chetna Joshi, an animal activist, a security guard of a condominium found the dog inside the water tank.

According to the fire officials, they received a call regarding the incident around 2.11am after which they immediately sent a rescue team at the spot.

An official who was part of the rescue team said, “Three fire officials and a driver used a ladder and rope to pull the dog out. It is safe and sound.”

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:49 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Oct 10, 2019 00:30 IST
Sedition case against celebrities closed, petitioner to be booked
Sedition case against celebrities closed, petitioner to be booked
Oct 10, 2019 04:06 IST
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
Oct 09, 2019 22:49 IST
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Oct 10, 2019 00:51 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
Oct 09, 2019 20:47 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News