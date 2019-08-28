Substation at Gwalpahari to come up by June next year

gurugram

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:04 IST

A dedicated 66 KV substation at Gwalpahari is likely to come up by June next year to supply electricity to privately developed residential and commercial establishments and villages located along the Gurgaon-Faridabad road, said an official of the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) on Tuesday.

Once operational, the gas-based substation will improve the electricity supply in the area that is currently facing frequent tripping. The area has three villages — Bandhwari, Baliawas and Gwalpahari — and one condominium, Ansal Valley View, which get electricity supply through ad-hoc arrangement from the Sector 56 substation that is already overloaded. At least three more condominiums are coming up there.

The substation will come up at a cost of ₹30 crore.

The HVPN is the power transmission agency that maintains the electricity substations of 66 KV and above, and all the high transmission lines.

Referring to a meeting held last week with officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority regarding transfer of a parcel of land, HVPN superintending engineer Anil Yadav said that only half an acre of land will be required for the substation.

“The Sector 56 substation was set up to cater to that sector only. But it is currently supplying electricity to areas such as sectors 54, 55, and 57 and Gwalpahari. We have held a meeting with the GMDA regarding land transfer and we hope it will be done in a couple of months. We aim to complete substation work by June 2020. It will reduce pressure on our Sector 56 substation that is overloaded,” said Yadav.

The HVPN has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) of the substation. The DPR will be sent to the headquarters at Hisar for approval soon after the HVPN gets land from the GMDA.

Lalit Arora, GMDA chief engineer, said, “The process of land transfer to HVPN is underway. A parcel of land has been earmarked at Gwalpahari.”

Residents said they have been waiting for a dedicated substation at Gwalpahari for long. Dhanpat Singh, a resident of Ansal Valley View, said, “We experience frequent tripping in the electricity supply. A substation for Gwalpahari area was planned three years ago, but it is yet to be translated into reality.”

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 05:04 IST