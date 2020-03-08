Suncity: A year since MCG takeover, waterlogging and encroachment continue to create troubles

gurugram

On March 8 last year, Suncity became the first residential colony whose maintenance was taken over by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

A year later, residents said that the takeover by the civic body has helped improve cleanliness, waste collection, conditions of parks, and water supply, but issues such as encroachment and poor drainage system remain a bane.

Located on Golf Course Road between AIT Chowk and Ghata T-point, Suncity is spread over 141 acres and has over 895 plots. More than 15,000 people reside here. Construction of the colony began in 2001, and possession started from 2003 onwards.

“Overall, the colony looks a lot cleaner now. The waste collection and cleaning is far better than the time the colony was under the developer. However, the issue of encroachment remains a major problem. There are around 110 buildings that violate building and other norms in the colony. The MCG has taken action against only 35 whose occupation certificates have been cancelled. However, there are many such structures which continue to operate, creating electricity and parking issues,” said VMK Singh, a resident.

Singh also alleged that most of such buildings/houses are being used as paying guest (PG) accommodations, many of which are more than the permissible limit of four storeys. He said that due to unchecked power consumption the transformers in the colony got damaged twice last year.

The Haryana government had directed the MCG to take over Suncity, along with South City 1 and 2, and Nirvana Country, from the developers in January 2017.

The developers of Suncity had opted to fix deficiencies in the colony themselves instead of paying the MCG the requisite sum needed for it before handing over the colony. Subsequently, the MCG had initiated a civic deficiency assessment survey in the colony.

The survey report had highlighted that the colony is susceptible to waterlogging as run-off rainwater from the hills accumulates inside the society. In addition, stormwater drains were found missing at many stretches and the existing ones were in desperate need of desilting.

The report had also stated that arterial roads needed to be completely re-carpeted and that as per the approved drawing plans, 27 parks had to be built. However, only 11 had been completed.

The MCG took over the colony after the developer had deposited ₹50.37 lakh for civic deficiencies, such as repairing of footpaths, replacement of stormwater drains, sewer cleaning, that it had unable to complete.

As highlighted in the 2017 deficiency report, the residents said that waterlogging continues to be a problem in the colony despite the MCG’s takeover.

“Right from the entrance of the colony to its inner lanes, there was heavy rainwater accumulation last monsoon. The colony was also inundated in the recent spell of rains. The MCG has so far been unable to address this issue. We are hoping that ahead of this monsoon, the matter will be addressed and the stormwater drains be repaired and cleaned in advance,” said Divya Surekha, another resident.

Rajiv Hajit, senior treasurer of Suncity residents’ welfare association (RWA), said that the MCG takeover helped in curbing shortages in water supply and improved conditions of parks.

“Many water lines in the colony had leakages, which were quickly addressed by the MCG. In addition, they have also laid new pipes that are much wider and can carry a higher volume of water. Water supply is now normal in the colony,” said Hajit.

Hajit further said that the MCG has also improved the condition of parks in the area and last month installed an open-air gym in one of the parks while two more open-air gyms are expected to be installed later this month.

As per MCG officials, around 25-30 staff members are deputed in the colony for horticulture, water supply, sanitation, garbage collection, and drainage purposes.

“Betterment of civic facilities in private colonies is a continuous process and the MCG is committed towards ensuring the gap between the existing infrastructure. The demand is lowered by each passing day. We will continue to allocate sufficient funds in our annual budget to ensure all deficiencies continue to be addressed and infrastructure is upgraded by another level,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.