Ten held for not wearing masks in public places

gurugram

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:17 IST

Two days after the administration made wearing a mask compulsory while stepping out in public places in Gurugram in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, the police on Sunday said that at least 10 people were arrested for allegedly violating the orders and for venturing out without a mask. At least seven FIRs were registered in Sadar, New Colony, and the Sector 14 area, the police said.

According to the police, five cases were registered at the Sadar police station and one FIR each was registered at New Colony and Sector 14 police stations on Saturday night.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that all the cases were registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code. “The men were arrested and released on bail,” said Boken.

On Friday, the administration had passed an order, making the masks mandatory, under sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Haryana Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations, 2020.

The order had stated that all persons going out in public places like streets, hospitals, offices, markets etc, must compulsorily wear a 3-ply mask or cloth mask. The mask was also made compulsory for any person moving around in their personal or official vehicle, including government officials.

The move had come a day after nine containment zones were identified in the city and these areas were sealed off to prevent the spread of the pandemic.