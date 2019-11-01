Tenders opened for new Wi-Fi hotspots even as MCG clueless of four it set up in 2016

gurugram

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:07 IST

Even as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has invited tenders for establishing Wi-Fi hotspots across the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) appears to be clueless about the four such hotspots it had created in 2016. A spot check on Friday also showed that two of the four were defunct and network on the other two was sketchy.

Three years ago, the MCG had created free Wi-Fi hotspots at MG Road, Sector 29, Sadar Bazar and Sarhaul village. However, on Friday, MCG officials said they were unaware of their existence as those who had overseen the work have long been transferred.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had inaugurated the MCG’s Wi-Fi service on July 10, 2016. The MCG had partnered with a telecommunications company for the service which residents could avail free for the first 30 minutes per device per day. For subsequent use, users would have to purchase a data pack for a nominal fee from the concessionaire.

While residents living in Sadar Bazar and Sirhaul village said they were unaware of the Wi-Fi service, those who frequent MG Road and Sector 29 said they were able to connect to the service, but occasionally and after much difficulty.

Bablu Gupta, head of Sadar Bazar trade union, said, “If anyone opens a shop, he or she will make an effort to display their products, but MCG never did any promotion or spread any awareness about this Wi-Fi service. Back in 2016, not even a single shopkeeper in Sadar Bazar was aware of it. We came to know about the development through newspapers, but found no such service. It’s the same even today”

Saurabh Kumar, who works on MG Road, has had a different experience. He said the network is available at certain spots, especially near MG Road Metro station, but connecting to it is a challenge.

“I knew about the service in 2016. But not many people in my office know about it or remember that it still exists. In the initial months, connecting to the Wi-Fi was possible after a few attempts, but soon it stopped working entirely. Now, the Wi-Fi network is available but you have to make multiple attempts and enter your OTP repeatedly to avail the service. Network is erratic and availing it is based on pure luck,” Saurabh said.

“I was transferred to the MCG less than six months ago. The matter has never surfaced during this period and hence, no action or review of service has been undertaken. I will have to ask my colleagues for more information,” said a senior MCG official in the engineering wing on the condition of anonymity.

Deputy commissioner and MCG commissioner Amit Khatri said he will take up the issue with the engineering wing and respective joint commissioners.

“Wi-Fi is a very useful service and everyone should be able to avail it. Such a facility should not go waste. I will ask the respective joint commissioners and engineering wing officials for a report on it. Depending on the discrepancies found, corrective measures will be taken. Additionally, public awareness will be raised so maximum number of users can avail the service,” Khatri said.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 21:07 IST