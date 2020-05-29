Third hospital issued show-cause notice

gurugram

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:05 IST

The district administration on Friday served a show-cause notice to a private hospital for allegedly refusing to admit a Covid-19 patient. Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, issued a notice to Pratiksha Hospital, Sector 56. This is the third private hospital in the city to be issued a show-cause notice after Park Hospital and Paras Hospital.

A representative of Pratiksha Hospital said, “We have never refused any Covid-19 patients. Currently, three positive patients are undergoing treatment.” Notably, Pratiksha Hospital was among the six hospitals, which were directed by the district administration in mid-May to reserve 100 beds for Covid-19.

On Thursday, Park Hospital and Paras Hospital were issued a notice. Park Hospital issued an official statement on Friday, saying that they have already catered to 74 Covid-19 patients who are either positive or suspected cases. The statement read: “A reply to the show-cause notice has been duly submitted to the respected offices of the government authorities. We have three positive patients indoors and four patients under observation in our Covid-19 ward. We have a dedicated isolation ward for Covid-19 patients.”

Officials of the health department were unavailable for comment.