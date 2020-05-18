Three men booked for killing brother-in-law in Jharsa

gurugram

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:07 IST

Three men were booked for allegedly killing their 42-year-old brother-in-law in their house in Jharsa on Friday night. The victim’s family had alleged that the three brothers had poisoned him to death.

The police said the victim, Sombir Ram, had gone to his in-laws’ house in Jharsa on Friday to reconcile with his wife, who had come to live with her parents after an altercation with him in April.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm when the Ram was discussing the matters with his wives’ brothers. The police said his uncle, Khajan Singh, who filed the police complaint in the matter, alleged that Sombir had been poisoned by the three brothers. The police is yet to make any arrests in the case.

In the police complaint, Singh said at 7.45 pm, Sombir had made two phone calls to his cousins and said the three suspects were going to poison him. “In a video call with a cousin, Sombir was lying unconscious and the suspects said he had passed out after drinking some liquor. A few minutes later, one of the suspects told us over the phone that he had died,” said Singh in the FIR.

Singh further said that previously on April 17, Sombir had gone to Jharsa to settle differences with his wife, but was assaulted with sticks by his three brothers-in-law and their friends and had to undergo treatment for a head injury.

Police said Sombir was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 38 where he was declared dead on arrival.

Lal Singh, in-charge police post, Jharsa, said, “The autopsy is yet to be conducted and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. A poisonous substance was recovered from the spot. Based on the statement of the victim’s family, a case has been registered against the three brothers. No persons have been arrested so far.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Saturday, the police said.