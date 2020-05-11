Three men held for abusing, assaulting and threatening to kill police personnel

gurugram

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:31 IST

Three men were arrested for allegedly abusing, assaulting and threatening to kill police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO) of the sector 17/18 police station after an argument at a containment zone in Sarhaul village, the police said on Monday. According to the police, the men allegedly broke the barricades placed near the containment zone and were loading furniture in their pickup truck when the incident took place.

The police said that the arrested men were identified as Suraj, Ravi Kumar and Feroj Alam. All of them are residents of Sarhaul Village. According to the police, they were arrested at the spot.

A case was registered against the men under sections 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 17/18 police station on Sunday.

The incident took place on Sunday around 8.50am when a police officer stationed at the containment zone allegedly saw the men breaking the barricades and loading furniture in their pickup truck. According to the police, Krishan Kant, the SHO of the Sector 17/18 police station, reached the spot and tried to stop the men.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “When the police officers tried to stop the men, they began arguing and abusing them. The men then assaulted the officers. They were arrested at the spot.” He added that the police personnel sustained minor injuries and their condition is stable.

A police officer privy to the investigation said that the men had also torn the SHO’s uniform and injured a head constable.