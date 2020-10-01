Three years after he went missing, minor reunited with family in Kapashera

gurugram

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:13 IST

Three years after he went missing, a 13-year-old boy was reunited with his family members in Delhi on Thursday. The boy, who was ten years old at the time, had gone missing from Kapashera in 2017.

The police officials said the boy had strayed from his house in Kapashera and was later found roaming on the streets in Gurugram. He was handed over to the child welfare committee(CWC) and was shifted to a shelter home in Rajiv Nagar, where he had been staying since then.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The boy was unable to articulate any information about his background apart from his name and state. He could not recollect any information, perhaps due to shock and trauma.”

Recently, the city police had opened a missing cell and tasked officials to counsel people in the homeless shelters and upload information of their cases on zonal integrated police network (Zipnet) in an effort to trace their families. During counselling, police collected information from Zipnet and found the photograph of the boy who had been living in a shelter home in Rajiv Nagar in Gurugram.

“Further probe found that the boy had gone missing from Kapashera and a missing persons’ complaint had been filed at Kapashera police station in Delhi in 2017. We got information of his parents from Kapashera police station, but at the time, his parents were in their native town in Vaishali district in Bihar due to the lockdown,” said Boken.

The police said they contacted the boy’s maternal aunt, who was in Delhi, who then arrived and identified him and informed his parents in Bihar. His parents arrived in the city earlier this week. On Thursday, after background checks, a medical examination and on the directions of CWC officials, the boy was reunited with his family.

K K Rao, police commissioner, Gurugram, has announced a cash reward and a certificate of appreciation for the investigating officers of the missing cell.