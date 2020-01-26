e-paper
Traffic marshals felicitated for work on FASTag at Kherki Daula toll plaza

gurugram Updated: Jan 26, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), on Sunday, felicitated six traffic marshals for their work in filtering FASTag traffic and promoting electronic toll collection at the Kherki Daula toll plaza after trials were implemented on December 15.

The highway administrator said the reason they were recognising the work done by traffic marshals was because commuters often give them a tough time and they are never praised for their work. “The marshals played a key role in motivating commuters to get FASTags. The marshalls were selected on the basis of a joint committee of NHAI, MCEPL and an independent consultant,” NHAI (Gurugram) project director Ashok Sharma said.

The marshals who were felicitated were delighted and surprised that the NHAI recognised their work. Most of them said that they had never thought that their work would be appreciated.

Jai Ram, a traffic marshal, was surprised when his seniors recommended his name. “I have been working as a traffic marshal for the last six years and it never occurred to me that someone will award us,” Ram said.

“Commuters come and abuse us, but we are trained to guide them and take things in our stride. This recognition will motivate us in doing our job better,” said Pravesh Kumar, another traffic marshal who was felicitated.

“The traffic marshals at Kherki Daula have helped in FASTag adoption and implementation of the new toll collection system. These marshals played a key role in directing traffic and ensuring commuters don’t get stuck in jams,” Sharma said.

After the directive to turn all toll lanes FasTag-compliant, the NHAI had decided to deploy marshals at all toll plazas across the country to help vehicle owners get a grip of the new toll collection system and avoid chaos.

In December, 45 traffic marshals were deployed at the Kherki Daula toll plaza to ensure there are no jams in case of a glitch in the electronic toll collection. This deployment was in addition to the 68 marshals already deployed by Skylark, the operator of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

The Kherki Daula toll plaza is notorious for its long traffic jams that have a ripple effect on city’s traffic.

india news