Two booked in Gurugram for stealing van after dispute over delivery

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:48 IST

Two men allegedly stole an e-commerce company’s van, after a dispute over the delivery of a product ordered from the company, in Sector 58 near Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on Wednesday. Police said the van, a Maruti Eeco, was later found abandoned in Sector 66 behind a mall, around two kilometres from where it was allegedly stolen.

Police said the motive behind the incident was not known. According to the police, the incident took place around 4.20 pm when the driver and a helper had gone to deliver a product to a person, who was accompanied by a friend.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 65 police station, said there was either a dispute related to payment or misplacement of the product, which later escalated.

“The driver of the van said he was manhandled and slapped by the men. They pushed him aside and snatched the keys and took off with the van. He said that before the helper could intervene, the suspects had escaped,” said SHO.

Police said the men stole some of the items in the car, including several boxes of electronic equipment.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said an argument over payment for the product to be delivered ensued between the driver and the accused men.

“They [the suspects] abused and slapped him after refusing to make the payment. After pushing him aside, they took off with the car. We are investigating to ascertain if the motive was to rob the car. The men did not have a gun,” said the official.

After the incident was reported, the car was recovered by a police team from Sector 66 on Wednesday evening, said police.

“The exact stock of the items stolen from the van is being estimated,” the official, said adding that the accused men are yet to be arrested.

A case was registered against them under sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 65 police station on Wednesday, said police.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 11:48 IST