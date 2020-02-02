Two former employees booked for duping Gurugram firm to pay for trip to Bahrain

gurugram

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:24 IST

Two persons, including a woman, were booked for allegedly duping their former employer, an outsourcing company, of around ₹90,000 by using the company’s funds and resources to stay at a hotel room in Bahrain, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the complainant company is based in Udyog Vihar. While one of the suspects joined it in September 2017 and the other in May 2016. Both of them left the company in June and February 2019 respectively.

In the police complaint, the company alleged that it was managing the outsourcing business of a leading pan -European travel company. The incident took place on September 5, 2019, when the complainant company received an email from its accounts department informing the management about the stay of the suspects at a hotel in Bahrain.

The company, in the FIR, alleged that the suspects checked in the hotel on August 31, 2019, and later left the room without informing the hotel’s staff. It further accused the two employees of a variety of criminal offences, including, “stealing the confidential business information of complainant for personal benefit, embezzlement of funds from of complainant by excess booking and swindling the business of the complainant, dishonest misappropriation of the funds from the complainant towards personal and wrongful gain, illegal diversion of the funds of the complainant, illegal and unauthorized use of the resource and property of the complainant, illegal and unauthorized possession of confidential business information, login ID, data, user codes, passwords and data of the complainant and illegal and unauthorized disclosure of confidential and sensitive information of the complainant to third parties for personal and wrongful gains (sic)”

A police official privy to the investigation said, “We have registered a case and are verifying the claims of the complainant company.” A case was registered against the suspects under Section 66D of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Cyber police station on Saturday.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man was duped of ₹20,000 after an unidentified man allegedly used a fake profile on a social media platform and asked for a loan in Dundahera village, the police said on Sunday. The unidentified man allegedly used the pictures and name of one of the friends of the 30-year-old.

According to the police, Ankur Sharma, the victim, alleged that the suspect sent him a message on the social media platform, impersonating his friend, and asked for ₹20,000 as a loan. He then allegedly transferred him the money through an e-wallet mobile application. The incident took place in September 2019.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “Sharma later realised that the suspect was using a fake profile ID and approached the police. We are yet to identify the suspect and arrest him.”