Two held for attacking liquor shop employees over a grudge

gurugram

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:06 IST

The police, on Monday night, arrested two men for allegedly attacking two employees of a liquor store in Sohna at gunpoint. No one was injured in the alleged attack, as the would-be victims said that the gun used by the suspects jammed while they were trying to shoot.

According to the police, the employees said the incident took place around 10.30pm when at least four men in two cars (Swift and Scorpio) and a motorcycle came to the store. Amjad Khan and Rajan (identified by his first name only), who work as salesmen at the store, told the police that one of the suspects, identified by his first name as Vikram, slapped Khan and said he was there to settle past scores. Rajan told the police that when he tried to intervene, Vikram’s younger brother pulled out a gun and handed it to Vikram.

In his police complaint, Khan stated that Vikram aimed the gun at him and attempted to fire but the gun jammed. “He also tried to fire at Rajan but the gun did not go off, despite repeated attempts. After a few minutes, they (the suspects) got into their vehicles and were attempting to escape, but police personnel from a PCR vehicle nabbed two of them,” Khan said.

Khan added that before leaving, the suspects threatened to kill him. “They said that I should thank my stars that the gun got jammed, adding that next time, they would bring a better gun,” he said.

The police said after a preliminary probe, they found that one of the arrested persons, Vikram, was a former employee of the liquor store, and had recently been let go. They said they suspected that personal enmity was the reason for the alleged attack.

Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Sohna City police station, said, “The suspects had a grudge against the complainants. A police team received information about a scuffle and rushed to the spot. Two of them were arrested, while others are on the run,” the SHO said, adding that it was not certain if the gun jammed.

“We are investigating the complainants’ claims,” he said.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sohna City police station on Tuesday, the police said.

One pistol and three cartridges were recovered from the suspects, the police added.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 23:06 IST