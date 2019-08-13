Two men assault auto driver, flee with his vehicle in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:51 IST

Two unidentified men allegedly assaulted an auto-rickshaw driver with bricks and fled with his vehicle after taking a ride from the bus stand in the early hours of Sunday, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.45am when the suspects hired the auto-rickshaw from the bus stand for Hero Honda Chowk.

The driver, Birbal, who filed a police complaint on Sunday, said that when he reached the destination near Hero Honda Chowk, the passengers asked him to take a detour towards Khandsa road.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the two men asked Birbal to drive for a kilometre in a service lane to an isolated stretch. “They started assaulting the driver and pushed him out of the vehicle. The driver said that he was beaten up with bricks and sustained injuries to head, chest and arms. The suspects stole ₹5,400 cash from the driver, his mobile phone and decamped with his auto-rickshaw,” said the official.

The police said they are scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to trace the suspects, who are yet to be identified.

The auto-rickshaw driver was rushed to a hospital and was discharged later after treatment, said the police official.

