Waterlogging complaint on social media resolved after 10 months

Waterlogging complaint on social media resolved after 10 months

gurugram Updated: May 21, 2020 22:28 IST
Ten months after a social worker highlighted issues of waterlogging and subsequent mosquito breeding at the Kadipur Industrial Area on social media, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) finally resolved and responded to his grievance on Tuesday night.

On July 12, 2019, after a brief spell of rains, Raj Saini Bisarwal, a social worker, had highlighted the problem of waterlogging in Kadipur, raising concerns over vector-borne diseases. He had also attached photos of the waterlogged area and marked several public bodies, including the MCG, on the tweet.

At the time, his post had also drawn the attention of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which directed the MCG to take action on the complaint.

Despite the directions, it was only at 10pm on Tuesday night that the MCG finally replied to the complaint by stating “it (the matter) has been resolved” via its official twitter handle, along with photos of the spot, which showed empty streets with no water accumulation.

“Last week, I received a call from a junior engineer of the MCG regarding my July 2019 complaint. He first asked me whether my complaint had been resolved and then subsequently asked me for details on it. The next time I received a communication from the MCG was on a tweet on Tuesday night. The whole exercise was pointless as monsoon has not yet started and the roads are dry anyway,” said Bisarwal.

As per an MCG official privy to the matter said the Kadipur Industrial Area was under the jurisdiction of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) until early this year, when the area was partially transferred to the MCG, following which the civic body has started initiating action.

“Most parts of Kadipur Industrial Area were unapproved and hence, no civic amenities were being provided there until recently. In December last year, the Haryana government had initiated a survey to regularise over 5,000 industries located in unapproved areas and subsequently, provide them with the civic benefits. After the completion of the survey, we identified around 400 industries in Kadipur area and have started extending civic benefits in the locality since March,” said the official.

