Home / Gurugram / Woman drugged, gang-raped in Udyog Vihar hotel, four suspects on run

Woman drugged, gang-raped in Udyog Vihar hotel, four suspects on run

gurugram Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in a prominent hotel in Udyog Vihar after she was given a drink laced with sedatives on November 24, police said. The victim, a resident of Delhi, complained to the women police station, on November 25 following which a case was registered against the four suspects. Police said they were yet to arrest anyone in the case.

Panhkuri Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime against women - west), said that the victim has an event management company and was invited for a birthday party by a group of friends. “The victim has alleged that she met the suspects in one of her events and they had befriended each other and were in touch for the past many days,” she said.

Police said the suspects invited her for a birthday party and offered her drinks, following which she fell unconscious and she was taken to a room and raped. “She has alleged that when she tried to resist, they threatened her and assaulted her when she tried to flee after gaining consciousness. The victim in her statement said the men even tried to console her the next morning when she raised an alarm. They later threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated her ordeal to anyone,” said Yadav.

A case under sections 376 D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (assault) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Women west police station.

Police said a team has been formed and raids were being conducted at suspected locations to arrest the suspects.

The victim’s statement under section 164 was recorded in Gurugram’s court on Thursday, where she did not mention incident of rape, instead she merely said she was called for a family birthday party.

