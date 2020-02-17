e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / Woman executive duped of ₹2.5 lakh by man she met on matrimony site

Woman executive duped of ₹2.5 lakh by man she met on matrimony site

gurugram Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 30-year-old woman executive was allegedly duped of ₹2.5 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial website. The police said the man expressed his intention to marry her and cheated her after concocting a false story of being in financial difficulty.

According to the police, the woman, a private company executive, became acquainted with the man, who told her that he was a civil engineer in Syria. After chatting online and exchanging phone numbers, he told her that he wanted to marry her and they decided to meet on October 14 last year.

The police said their interaction began in September and continued for over two months.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said that after a few days, the suspect told her that he was in dire need of money and asked her for a loan to book his air tickets and to pay a security amount against his job contract.

“She sent him ₹2.5 lakh in four transactions to four different bank accounts. The man later demanded ₹10 lakh more, following which she became suspicious and narrated her ordeal to her friends who told her to ask for her money back.

After a few days, the suspect tried to pressurise her to deposit the money but they fought and he blocked her from all sites,” Goel said.

The police said the woman is living in a rented accommodation in Sector 17 and had moved to the city for a job. She had taken a loan to give him money so that he could travel to India. After an investigation by the cyber cell, an FIR was registered on Saturday at the Sector 18 police station.

The victim said he had made calls through virtual numbers and she could not trace his numbers.

Last month, the police had arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly conning at least two women after promising to marry them. The man had started chatting with the women on a matrimonial website and introduced himself as an employee of a multinational company. He had concocted a story about suffering a financial loss and taken ₹7.5 lakh and ₹6.78 lakh from the two women respectively.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF phase 3 police station, the police said.

top news
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news