Woman found dead in Gurugram village, husband arrested for abetment

gurugram

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 06:41 IST

A 29-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Wazirpur village near Sector 10 on Saturday. The police said the victim’s family had alleged that she had been murdered, although the preliminary post-mortem report on Monday suggested that it might be a case of suicide. No suicide note was recovered, said the police.

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the woman’s husband and five members of his family. Her husband was arrested on Monday.

According to the police, the woman, who worked as a caretaker at a playschool for children for some time, got married in February 2010. Her family said that her in-laws had been harassing her since she tied the knot over petty matters related to cooking and dowry. In the complaint, her father said that a year after the marriage, her in-laws had beaten her up over a trivial issue but the matter was settled after discussion between family members and the village panchayat.

“However, the harassment continued over the years. They kept asking her to request us for money,” he said in the complaint. He added that a few hours before her death, she had made multiple phone calls to her mother saying that her husband and his parents were beating her. “Around 11am, she made several phone calls and said that she was facing harassment. We told her that we would visit in the evening to discuss. At 3.45pm, I received a phone call from her father-in-law, saying that she had hanged herself. We suspect that they killed her and tried to pass it off as a suicide,” he stated in the complaint.

Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, Civil Hospital, said that preliminary report suggested a clear case of hanging. “However, we have sent the viscera samples to check for poisoning,” he said.

Sanjay Kumar, SHO, Sector 10 police station, said that earlier, the police had registered a case of murder, but after the autopsy, a case was filed under sections 306, 34 and other sections of the IPC

