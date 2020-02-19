Work for laying a 4km water pipeline between Sector 51 and Gwalpahari to start by Feb 28

gurugram

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 23:55 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday asked its contractor to start the work for laying a water pipeline for connecting an existing boosting station at Sector 51 and a proposed one at Gwalpahari. The work is supposed to start from February 28.

The boosting station at Sector 51 is connected to the water treatment plants (WTPs) of Basai and Chandu Budhera. Once a new boosting station is constructed at Gwalpahari and connected with new pipeline, it will provide treated canal water for residents living in the private societies along the Gurugram-Faridabad Road at Gwalpahari. This part of the licenced areas is not connected with GMDA’s canal water distribution network in absence of the boosting station and pipeline network.

The proposed site for water boosting station at Gwalpahari falls on the right side of the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, if one is heading from Gurugram to Faridabad and opposite to the Ansal Valley View residential society.

The length of the pipeline is approximately 4 kilometres and the cost of the project is around ₹6.5 crore. The time period for the completion of the project is 45 days from commencement of the work.

“We have asked the contractor to commence work by the end of the month. It will be underground work that will connect existing boosting station at Sector 51 with the proposed boosting station at Gwalpahari. Work for boosting station at Gwalpahari is also going to start soon,” said Abhinav Verma, GMDA executive engineer, adding that pipeline laying work will be completed in 45 days of commencement of work and that water supply would start by September.

The GMDA will supply roughly 4 MLD (million litres daily) treated water from Gwalpahari boosting station to the residential and commercial establishments.

“The capacity of the boosting station is 4 million litres daily (MLD) and its cost would be approximately ₹3.5 crore and its construction is likely to start over the next couple of months,” said a GMDA official, adding that boosting station would be able to feed as minimum as 25,000 to 27,000 people on a daily basis.

In absence of canal water, the residents living in privately developed societies and villages are totally dependent on groundwater.

“Borewells are our source of water for past 15 years. This has been happening in absence of government supplied water,” said Mangal Singh, resident of Ansal Valley View.