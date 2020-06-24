Happy to be back on sets: Reem Sheikh

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 20:20 IST

Best known for her portrayal of Malala Yousafzai in the film ‘Gul Makai,’ actor Reem Sheikh is more than glad to be back on sets. “Of course, who doesn’t want to get back to work. We actors were desperately waiting for the shoot to resume; in fact each one of us, be it the technicians or other crew members, wanted work to resume. Though it came with guidelines and rules, still it is a big reason to be cheerful in these gloomy times.”

Reem began her career as a child artiste. “I was six when I did my first show

‘Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi’. It was then I faced the camera for the first time, so you can say I have learnt acting on sets with real teachers. Then I did a number of shows including, ‘Na Aana Is Des Laado,’

‘Me Aajji Aur Sahib,’ ‘Diya Aur Baat Hum,’ and many more till I got a role in the movie ‘Wazir’ which was with biggies like Amitabh (Bachchan) sir and Farhan Akhtar. It was really a learning experience for a beginner like me. So you can say that’s how I have learnt the craft of acting,” she said during her online interaction.

Sharing her experience of playing the Pakistani teenager, girl-education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, she says, “It was a beautiful yet a challenging character to play. The confidence the makers had in me made me give my best to the project. Playing someone whose journey has been so inspiring for thousands of people was never an easy job but deep understanding of the character did help me a lot. The film was wholeheartedly accepted everywhere in the world. I am glad to get such a great debut in the beginning of my film career.”

At present Reem is busy with her ongoing show where she plays a central role. “We started ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ back in 2016 and we were moving ahead with the plot when the Covid crisis happened and all the work was stopped. Thankfully, we are back on the sets to take the show ahead. Soon lockdown episodes will be aired which we actors shot at our homes and then new episodes will begin.”