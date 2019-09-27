Haryana Assembly Polls: Dinesh Kaushik, Pundri MLA

haryana

Updated: Sep 27, 2019

Dinesh Kaushik is the independent MLA from Pundri assembly segment of Haryana.

Basically an educationist, Dinesh Kaushik, who runs a BEd college and two schools, is known for his involvement in social works for more than two decades. He has fought four assembly elections since 2000, thrice as an independent and once on Congress ticket. He won his first election in 2005 as an independent and lost in 2009 as Congress nominee. Since he was close to those in the state’s first-time BJP government, he formally joined the party recently.

Educational Qualification: M Phil

MLA’s Quote: I would like to contest again though I would follow whatever the party (BJP) decides. I have been involved in social service in the area for over two decades and will continue with the same no matter I get a ticket or not.

Assets: Total: Rs 19 crore

Moveable: Rs 49.23 lakh

Immoveable: Rs 18.71 crore

Constituency Primer: A prominent basmati rice belt, Pundri, which is dominated by the Brahmin and Ror communities, is a city and municipal committee in the Kaithal district. It is also known for its crop residual management as the stubble is exported from here to different states. The segment has elected independent candidates since 1996. Kaushik first won from the seat in 2005 as an independent but lost in 2009 when he contested on Congress ticket. In 2014, the Congress witnessed its worst performance in Haryana from the seat with its candidate Ravi Mehla sliding to seventh position.

Electoral History:

2014: Dinesh Kaushik as an independent candidate defeated Randhir Singh Gollen of BJP by 4,832 votes.

2009: Independent candidate Sultan Singh Jadola defeated Kaushik, who contested on Congress ticket, by 4,051 votes.

2005: Kaushik, who fought as an independent, defeated Nraender Sharma of INLD by 8,002 votes.

How he performed:

Kaushik highlights indoor and outdoor stadiums in Hadri and Thand villages besides a hockey academy in Pai village, besides a large number of rural and urban roads. Besides upgrading sewer and drainage system in different villages, he says that new buildings of community health centres, a block development office are also nearing completion. This is besides a new veterinary hospital in the constituency, a long pending demand in the area.

By the way: Kaushik taught English at a college in Kurukshetra for over 18 years before getting into social service and politics.

