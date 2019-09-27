Haryana Assembly Polls: Harvinder Kalyan, Gharaunda MLA

haryana

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:22 IST

Harvinder Kalyan is the BJP MLA from Gharaunda assembly segment of Haryana.Kalyan started his political journey with youth wing of Congress. He joined BSP in 2009 and contested from Gharaunda unsuccessfully. Before 2014 assembly election, he left BSP to join BJP and won on BJP ticket from Gharaunda.

Educational qualification: BE

Total assets (approx) : ₹1.21 crore

Moveable: ₹50.21 lakh

Immovable: ₹50 lakh

Constituency primer

Located on Haryana-UP border, Gharaunda assembly segment remained a strong hold of INLD for three consecutive terms 2000, 2005 and 2009. In 2014, riding Modi waive, Harvinder Kalyan helped BJP win this seat after a wait of 18 years. Dominated by Brahmin, Rajput, Ror and Kashyap communities, Gharaunda is known for cultivation of wheat and paddy.

Electoral history:

2014: Harvinder Kalyan defeated Narender Sangwan of INLD by 17,883 votes.

2009: Narender Sangwan of INLD defeated Varinder Rathore of Congress.

2005: Rekha Rana of INLD defeated Jai Pal Sharma (Independent) by thin margin of 21 votes.

How he performed:

Former chairman of HAFED, Harvinder Kalyan is known for being approachable. Considered to be close to chief minister, he got the spotlight on this otherwise neglected constituency by bringing several developmental projects including health sciences university, NCC academy, an ITI, girls’ college and school, public health sub-division office, railway over-bridge in Kohand, five primary health centres and also upgraded several government schools. Besides, he met the long pending demand of developing Gharaunda a sub-division. He faces anguish for his ineffective approach for officials. Issues like widening of the Karnal-Meerut road and waterlogging in the Yamuna belt remained unattended.

Quote of MLA:

Development of Gharaunda was my sole motive. I managed to bring several projects to fulfil long pending demands of people of this constituency, which remained neglected during previous governments. Lots of work has been done and if I am elected again, my focus will be on completion of pending projects and setting up of a medical university.

By the way: Passionate about driving from young days, Harvinder still drives his vehicles himself.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 22:17 IST