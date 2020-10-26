e-paper
AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine seen effective in elderly people: Report

The Financial Times report, citing two unidentified people familiar with the finding, said that the vaccine which the company is manufacturing has produced protective antibodies and T-cells in those belonging to the older age groups.

health Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 12:06 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AstraZeneca is producing the vaccine in collaboration with the University of Oxford.
British national pharmaceutical AstraZeneca’s vaccine for combating the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease has seen a robust immune response in the elderly people, a report has claimed.

AstraZeneca is producing the vaccine in collaboration with the University of Oxford.

Findings on immunogenicity blood tests, which were carried on a subset of older participants, echo data released in the month of July showed the vaccine was found to generate ‘robust immune responses’ in healthy adults between the ages of 18-55, the report further said.

AstraZeneca, along with Pfizer and Moderna, are among the front runners to produce Covid-19 vaccine across the globe amid the increasing spread of the disease.

AstraZeneca was cleared by US regulators to restart its trials in the country for over a month amid reports of a volunteer who fell sick. The US Food and Drug Administration authorised the trial to resume on Friday, according to statements issued from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Meanwhile, global Covid-19 cases are nearing the 43 million-mark, according to information provided by Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. The total cases currently stand at 4,2923,311 out of which 1,152,978 people have succumbed to the infection.

