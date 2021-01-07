e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Coronavirus: How quickly do I need a second Covid-19 vaccine shot?

Coronavirus: How quickly do I need a second Covid-19 vaccine shot?

The first Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. require two doses a few weeks apart. People should get some degree of protection within two weeks of the first shot, with the second shot bringing about the vaccine’s full protection.

health Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 14:46 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Washington DC
FILE PHOTO: A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 28, 2020. Picture taken December 28, 2020.
FILE PHOTO: A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 28, 2020. Picture taken December 28, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

How quickly do I need a second Covid-19 vaccine shot? The first Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. require two doses a few weeks apart. People should get some degree of protection within two weeks of the first shot, with the second shot bringing about the vaccine’s full protection. For the vaccine by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech, the second shot is supposed to be after three weeks. For Moderna, it’s four weeks.

But how closely those guidelines should be followed has been a point of difference for the United States and the United Kingdom, which has been rolling out the Pfizer vaccine and one by Astrazeneca that requires two doses given four weeks apart.

To get more first shots into people and give them at least some degree of protection, the UK says it’s OK to delay the boosters for as long as 12 weeks. But that strategy has been nixed in the U.S., where regulators say there’s no science backing the approach.

A major concern is that it’s unknown how long the partial protection from one dose can last. “There is no data to demonstrate that protection after the first dose is sustained after 21 days,” Pfizer said.

U.S. regulators agreed, saying too few people in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine studies missed their scheduled boosters to have enough data to show the strategy might work.

The timing of the shots doesn’t have to be exact in the U.S., though; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the second shots can be given up to four days earlier or later.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
Madhya Pradesh governor approves ordinance to regulate inter-faith marriages
Madhya Pradesh governor approves ordinance to regulate inter-faith marriages
Covid-19 vaccine dry run: Harsh Vardhan holds meeting with states
Covid-19 vaccine dry run: Harsh Vardhan holds meeting with states
Trump summoned supporters to ‘wild’ protest and told them to fight. They did
Trump summoned supporters to ‘wild’ protest and told them to fight. They did
‘Not a cricket match’: Celebs decry use of Indian flag at US Capitol protests
‘Not a cricket match’: Celebs decry use of Indian flag at US Capitol protests
Trump supporters storm US Capitol, 4 dead, 52 arrested: In photos
Trump supporters storm US Capitol, 4 dead, 52 arrested: In photos
Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV set to charge up market, touches down in India
Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV set to charge up market, touches down in India
‘I’m absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly walks out of Kolkata hospital | Watch
‘I’m absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly walks out of Kolkata hospital | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In