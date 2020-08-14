e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Coronavirus killed more than 100 doctors in India, study says

Coronavirus killed more than 100 doctors in India, study says

At least 104 doctors in India died due to coronavirus infections, a study has found, as the pathogen’s spread accelerates across the world’s second-most populous country.

health Updated: Aug 14, 2020 18:35 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Bloomberg | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Bloomberg
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) waits at a local health centre for the next person to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 14, 2020.
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) waits at a local health centre for the next person to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 14, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

At least 104 doctors in India died due to coronavirus infections, a study has found, as the pathogen’s spread accelerates across the world’s second-most populous country.

More than half these doctors were younger than 60, according to a study by Rajeev Jayadevan, a gastroenterologist and president of the professional organization representing private doctors in the southern Indian city of Cochin. The paper was posted in an online forum for prepublication research and has not been peer reviewed.

In the U.S. as of Aug. 11, 21 physicians have died of Covid-19 -- the disease caused by the novel coronavirus -- according to data compiled by the Guardian and Kaiser Health News. In China at the height of its crisis earlier this year, at least 46 medical workers were reported to have died, while at least 26 doctors have died in Indonesia and about a dozen in the Philippines, according to government data in April.

India saw 942 overall deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing its toll to 47,033 fatalities. That’s the fourth-largest in the world, behind the U.S., Brazil and Mexico. Independent experts are warning India has failed to properly record fatalities, and say better data collection is needed if the country is going to get a handle on the epidemic.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

.

tags
top news
‘Nation is indebted to corona warriors’: President Kovind on the eve of 74th Independence Day
‘Nation is indebted to corona warriors’: President Kovind on the eve of 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
President pays tributes to Galwan bravehearts, hits out at ‘expansionist’ China
President pays tributes to Galwan bravehearts, hits out at ‘expansionist’ China
India urges China to complete stalled disengagement process along LAC
India urges China to complete stalled disengagement process along LAC
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Govt announces 1 Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for bravehearts
Govt announces 1 Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for bravehearts
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In