Diabetes and erectile dysfunction, this is their dangerous connection

Men, if you have diabetes, then there is a higher chance of you suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED), according to a new study.

Doctors involved in the research, from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that ED, which is defined as the incompetence to accomplish and sustain erection needed to have satisfactory sexual intercourse, is a common complication sen in those suffering from Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

“ED has high prevalence in diabetics and occurs in early ages of diabetic population as compared to non-diabetics,” said co-author Atul Kakar, Vice-Chairperson, Department of Medicine.

The study was published in the journal Current Medicine Research and Practice, in which the doctors examined 225 diabetic males between age of 18-65 years with Type 2 diabetes and 50 non-diabetic males in the same age group and compared how severe the level of ED was among the male diabetics, based on Sexual Health Inventory for Men (SHIM) questionnaire.

Orgasm, desire for sex, intercourse satisfaction and overall satisfaction were the five sexual components which were asked about during the SHIM questionnaire. They found that 173 diabetic males (78.7%) had ED to a certain extent while in the non-diabetic control group of 50 health individuals it was found to be 46%.

The researchers also discovered that in patients who are suffering from diabetes for less than 5 years, 43.6% had ED while only 3.6% had severe ED.

The ones with the duration being between 6-10 years, 83% had ED with 10.9% having severe ED. The ones who had diabetes for more than 10 years, 78.6% had ED while 16.4% had severe ED.

“Despite having erectile dysfunction many safer treatment options are available today for treatment of such patients. Thus patients need to report such symptoms early for effective management,” Kakar noted.

For those with diabetes, it is important that they control their diet to be able to fight the effects of this lifestyle disease. According to Naina Singhania of thefitnesity.in, a diabetic person needs to eat at regular intervals and have the most balanced diet possible. “Include all proteins, complex carbs, vitamins, minerals and essential fats. So, lots of mushrooms, moong, dal, milk, tofu, chicken, fish and eggs.”

As far as meals for diabetics go, Dr Rinki Kumari, chief dietician, Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore says, “Fill half plate with non-starchy vegetables. Round out the meal with other healthy choices — whole grains, nuts and seeds, lean protein, fat-free or low-fat dairy, and small portions of fresh fruits and healthy fats.” This is the ideal meal composition for diabetes.

With inputs from IANS

