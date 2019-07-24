Fitness is a way of life: Actor Asha Bhat
The recent interview with actress Asha Bhat sheds light upon her fitness and health regime.health Updated: Jul 24, 2019 12:58 IST
Health struck with Asha Bhat, actor
1) Which is the one breakfast food that you must have?
Dosa. I have to have it every day for breakfast. I also enjoy eating oatmeal.
2) One fattening food item that you just can’t resist?
I love Indian sweets and I just can’t resist eating them. So from gulab jamun to jalebi, I tend to indulge in it all.
3) How do you get back in shape post a fattening indulgence?
For me fitness is a way of life, irrespective of what i indulge in, I workout every single day.
4) Do you prefer mini meals?
It completely depends on person to person basis. My metabolism is high, so I incorporate mini meals everyday and drink a lot of water.
5) A diet plan that always works for you?
I don’t have a diet plan. I eat everything at regular intervals and sweat it out.
6) Do you work out at home? What are the exercises you follow?
I generally do martial arts, boxing and free hand exercises. I do weight training twice a week. When I am travelling or shooting outdoor, I workout in my room.
7) Which are your favourite physical activities?
Boxing and dancing are my favourite activities.
8) A health tip that you rely on.
Hydration is a must for a well-functioning body and mind and for an overall well being.
