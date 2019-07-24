Fitness is a way of life: Actor Asha Bhat

Health struck with Asha Bhat, actor

1) Which is the one breakfast food that you must have?

Dosa. I have to have it every day for breakfast. I also enjoy eating oatmeal.

2) One fattening food item that you just can’t resist?

I love Indian sweets and I just can’t resist eating them. So from gulab jamun to jalebi, I tend to indulge in it all.

3) How do you get back in shape post a fattening indulgence?

For me fitness is a way of life, irrespective of what i indulge in, I workout every single day.

4) Do you prefer mini meals?

It completely depends on person to person basis. My metabolism is high, so I incorporate mini meals everyday and drink a lot of water.

5) A diet plan that always works for you?

I don’t have a diet plan. I eat everything at regular intervals and sweat it out.

6) Do you work out at home? What are the exercises you follow?

I generally do martial arts, boxing and free hand exercises. I do weight training twice a week. When I am travelling or shooting outdoor, I workout in my room.

7) Which are your favourite physical activities?

Boxing and dancing are my favourite activities.

8) A health tip that you rely on.

Hydration is a must for a well-functioning body and mind and for an overall well being.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 12:58 IST