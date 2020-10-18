e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Health programme Mo Beach Yoga kicks off at Golden Beach in Puri

Health programme Mo Beach Yoga kicks off at Golden Beach in Puri

The Odisha government kicked off a unique two-day beach-based public health programme called Mo Beach Yoga at Puri’s Golden Beach to help in the complete recovery of recovered Covid-19 patient.

health Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:35 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India]
The programme will take place on Saturday and Sunday. (Representational Image)
The programme will take place on Saturday and Sunday. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
         

The Odisha government on Saturday kicked off a unique two-day beach-based public health programme called Mo Beach Yoga at Puri’s Golden Beach to help in the complete recovery of recovered Covid-19 patients and to promote public health and environment education.

The programme will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

As per a statement, after the success of Mo Beach (my beach) campaign and the Blue Flag eco-label, the administration endeavours to reinvent and prepare resilient tourism that would facilitate public access to Golden Beach while encouraging public health and environmental sustainability.

The campaign, a pilot project of the Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha, is aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle habits and promoting sustainable development goals in a natural way while leveraging public participation for fostering wellbeing tourism.

Dr Sunandita Pradhan, a doctor who recovered from Covid-19, said that the programme was a good initiative for the health of participants.

“I had tested positive earlier but recently recovered. I enjoy coming to the beach as I have not yet recovered completely,” Pradhan said.

“We have started this programme to help Covid-19 recovery patients through Yoga exercises. We are also spreading awareness about the environment and sustainability,” Balwant Singh, District Magistrate of Puri told ANI.

The programme will start with 200 participants, all Covid-19 recovered persons spread across in 10 selected locations of the beach. Each location will have 20 participants and one instructor. Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly followed.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat MI in 2nd Super Over
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat MI in 2nd Super Over
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In