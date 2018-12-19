HT Palate Fest: Healthy and bingeing come together at this festival

The theme of Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018 — healthy bingeing — echoed in the sessions and masterclass organised by the presenting partner Too Yumm! Earlier this week, the brand played cupid and organised a Karare Speed Dating Session at Social, Hauz Khas Village. Several singles participated in the same and got a chance to interact with like-minded people. The winners — Vani Sharma and Jitendra Sharma — struck a chord with each other, and were chosen to go to an all-paid food date at HT Palate fest — ’cause all good things start with food!

Back at the fest, there was a live cook-off challenge between two bloggers who got 120 seconds each to prepare a dish using Too Yumm! Karare. Judged by chef Sabyasachi Gorai, Priyanka, who whipped up a quick bhel, emerged as the winner. Later, the chef took a masterclass and enthralled the audience with flavourful delicacies he prepared using Too Yumm! such as Buddha Bowl, a sushi roll and a cold tossed salad. He said, “The product is amazing and has a lovely texture and taste. It’s all multi-grain ingredients and I used them as a product, not just as a topping. Too Yumm! can be turned into such exotic dishes.”

Commenting on the success of the HT Palate Fest, Anupam Bokey, CMO, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said, “HT Palate Fest’s concept of #healthybinging perfectly resonates with Too Yumm!’s core brand philosophy of being a healthy binge buddy, without compromising on health. It is a platform to showcase Too Yumm!’s product range and bring to the forefront the brand promise of delivering health with taste.” Too Yumm!, known for its mouthwatering range of baked snacks, marries health with lip-smacking flavours. What’s more — these snacks contain just 40% fat. Too Yumm!’s portfolio includes five products – Fox Nuts, Veggie Stix, Quinoa Puffs, Multigrain Chips and the newly launched Karare, which comes in 5 flavours: Chilli Achari, Garlic Peri Peri, Munchy Masala, Noodle Masala and Southern Spicy. While Fox Nuts are a healthy, delectable party snack full of protein and antioxidants, Veggie Stix contain real vegetables. The Multigrain Chips are infused with the power of wheat, rice, corn, gram, oats, soya and ragi.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 18:55 IST