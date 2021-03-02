IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / ‘Lesson from the pandemic – the value of large-scale clinical trials’
"The one thing that we should learn from this pandemic is the value of large clinical trials," Dr Kang said. (via Getty images)
"The one thing that we should learn from this pandemic is the value of large clinical trials," Dr Kang said. (via Getty images)
health

‘Lesson from the pandemic – the value of large-scale clinical trials’

If we had a situation where everybody followed government instructions, then there would have been no need for a lockdown. Countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan have all shown that it is possible to manage without the lockdown as long as you have the resources, the ability and the commitment, Dr Gagandeep Kang said.
READ FULL STORY
By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:16 AM IST

The speed and scale of the Covid-19 pandemic was surprising, Dr Gagandeep Kang, the country’s foremost vaccine expert and professor of microbiology at the Christian Medical College-Vellore, told Anonna Dutt. She said India needs to invest in creating clinical trial networks to prepare for future pandemics.

Did you imagine the emergency would be this big when we started seeing the first few cases?

All through March (last year), I was getting increasingly worried that it wasn’t something that was being taken seriously. What surprised me was the speed and scale of the spread. It moved much faster than I anticipated. And that I think is reflection of the reproductive number. We probably underestimated it early on because we were relying on Chinese data. We got a better handle on it when we started getting data from Europe.

Was it also because we were looking at data from the SARS outbreak?

The difference between SARS and Sars-CoV-2 – the good thing is it does not kill as much as SARS does. The SARS case fatality rate was close to 10%. Only 8,000 people got infected but almost 800 of them died. Whereas with Covid-19, we are having trouble what the case fatality rate is. It looks like among the symptomatic, it is one in 100. But there are so many people without symptoms that the infection fatality rate is lower than 1%. Sars-CoV-2, however, is more transmissible because of asymptomatic infections.

What are the policy implications of this difference between Covid-19 and SARS?

In January (last year), we saw that they (the viruses) were similar. Initially, the WHO and China were saying that there was no person-to-person transmission, which was quickly discounted by the third week of January. Then, they were also saying that there were no asymptomatic infections. And, that was something I was waiting for. Because, once you have a disease that can spread asymptomatically, your methods for controlling the disease need to change completely.

Towards the end of February, it became clear that this was happening and it could not be handled the same way as SARS had been. All of the initial recommendations of hand-washing and social distancing came from our understanding of SARS. But, asymptomatic infection is when masks enter the picture and become even more important. Now we also know that it is not just a droplet infection, you produce aerosols as well.

Was the lockdown necessary?

If we had a situation where everybody followed government instructions, then there would have been no need for a lockdown. Countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan have all shown that it is possible to manage without the lockdown as long as you have the resources, the ability and the commitment. I think the lockdown was necessary because it conveyed to the people that it is a serious issue and it stopped the movement of people. It also had many unintended consequences like what happened to livelihoods, what happened to migrant workers. It also created a fear in the minds of people, leading to stigmatisation.

I was really worried about the government-controlled testing of Sars-Cov-2. When they set up testing in January, it was only NIV doing the testing, only NIV confirming it. And, that is impossible for a country the size of India. Private labs were not even allowed to establish testing until the end of March with the lockdown. So, you say you can start the testing now and you lock the country down when all the kits are imported. Fortunately, testing has opened up.

All kinds of things were done which were a waste of effort and a divergence from the critical issues like ramping up testing as quickly as possible. If the lockdown had been a lockdown where imports were still allowed, it would have been better. I think now the government is clear that it does not want to be caught in that situation. Diversification of the supply chain is definitely something we should be thinking about.

What do we need to do to prepare for a future pandemic?

The one thing that we should learn from this pandemic is the value of large clinical trials. If you go to the clinical trials registry of India, currently, there are hundreds of trials for different drugs registered. All of them are recruiting just about 100 patients. If you take a tiny number of people, you have a bad study design, you know what you what to prove, and guess what, your study actually proves what you want it to.

We need to create clinical trial networks for drugs, vaccines, and procedures not just for infectious diseases, but cancer, orthopaedics, cardiology and so on. We should fund one large study rather than 30 smaller studies.

Then, there is surveillance. We need “one health” surveillance looking at both animals and humans. It can be done separately but the data needs to be shared. There is a need for an integrated data system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus outbreak
Close
"The one thing that we should learn from this pandemic is the value of large clinical trials," Dr Kang said. (via Getty images)
"The one thing that we should learn from this pandemic is the value of large clinical trials," Dr Kang said. (via Getty images)
health

‘Lesson from the pandemic – the value of large-scale clinical trials’

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:16 AM IST
If we had a situation where everybody followed government instructions, then there would have been no need for a lockdown. Countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan have all shown that it is possible to manage without the lockdown as long as you have the resources, the ability and the commitment, Dr Gagandeep Kang said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore on Monday, the ministry said.(Reuters)
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore on Monday, the ministry said.(Reuters)
india news

1.28 lakh people over 60 years get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The ministry said that 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal since the registration opened up at 9 am on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the maximum daily new fatalities - 62 - followed by Kerala with 15 deaths on Monday.(HT Photo)
Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the maximum daily new fatalities - 62 - followed by Kerala with 15 deaths on Monday.(HT Photo)
india news

No Covid-19 related deaths in 20 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:45 PM IST
The health ministry also said that 106 deaths were reported across India in the said period and five states accounted for nearly 87 per cent of these fatalities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi with healthcare workers after receiving Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi. (PMO)
PM Modi with healthcare workers after receiving Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi. (PMO)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination drive Phase 2: PM Modi receives Covaxin shot at AIIMS

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:24 PM IST
The Prime Minister shared a picture on Twitter where two healthcare workers are seen administering him with the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since October, the need for medical oxygen has been steadily declining.(Bloomberg Photo. Representative image)
Since October, the need for medical oxygen has been steadily declining.(Bloomberg Photo. Representative image)
health

How India ensured steady supply of medical oxygen during Covid pandemic

By Sunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:06 AM IST
“What if 1 crore people fall sick across the country and need oxygen? How are we prepared? That’s one of the first things the government asked us,’’ recalls Saket Tikoo a member of the oxygen monitoring committee that was set up by the ministry of commerce’s Department of Promotion of industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The immunisation drive across the country was halted for Saturday and Sunday to move to the new Co-WIN platform that will allow the self-registration of recipients.(ANI file photo)
The immunisation drive across the country was halted for Saturday and Sunday to move to the new Co-WIN platform that will allow the self-registration of recipients.(ANI file photo)
india news

Covid-19 in India: Next phase of vaccine drive kick-starts today

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:29 AM IST
From Monday, people eligible for the next phase can walk up to a vaccination centre to be registered for a dose. The decision will allow anyone above the age of 60 and those older than 45 but with comorbidities that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19 to approach government and private hospitals for shots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Two Covid-19 vaccines are already in use, and many more will get added in weeks to come in the series of vaccines that are in the pipeline," Vardhan said(HT_PRINT)
"Two Covid-19 vaccines are already in use, and many more will get added in weeks to come in the series of vaccines that are in the pipeline," Vardhan said(HT_PRINT)
health

‘Country’s vaccine journey has been successful, inspirational’: Health minister

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:17 AM IST
"The past one year has been really tough but our scientists and medical fraternity has risen to the occasion and has ensured that we do not lose too many lives to this pandemic," Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings also lend support to the idea that vaccinating mothers-to-be may also have benefits for their newborns. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
The findings also lend support to the idea that vaccinating mothers-to-be may also have benefits for their newborns. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
health

Coronavirus antibodies are moved from pregnant ladies to their infants: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:34 PM IST
This discovery adds to growing evidence that suggests that pregnant women who generate protective antibodies after contracting the coronavirus often convey some of that natural immunity to their fetuses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shekhar C Mande expressed the hope that the Covid-19 vaccines would be effective against the coronavirus variants.(Reuters)
Shekhar C Mande expressed the hope that the Covid-19 vaccines would be effective against the coronavirus variants.(Reuters)
health

Covid-19 crisis far from over; 3rd wave to be more dangerous: CSIR official

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:31 PM IST
CSIR Director General Shekhar C Mande was speaking on "India's response to Covid-19 from S & T perspective" at a virtual National Science Day Lectures, organised by Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Huels added, "These results have implications for preventive and clinical management of Covid-19 patients with Down syndrome and emphasise the need to prioritise individuals with Down syndrome for vaccination." (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Huels added, "These results have implications for preventive and clinical management of Covid-19 patients with Down syndrome and emphasise the need to prioritise individuals with Down syndrome for vaccination." (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
health

Those with genetic disorders should be prioritised during vaccination: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Investigators found that adults with Down syndrome were roughly three times more likely to die from Covid-19 than the general population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
J&amp;J said it expects to ship nearly 4 million doses in the first week, and shipments could begin late Sunday or early Monday.(Reuters)
J&J said it expects to ship nearly 4 million doses in the first week, and shipments could begin late Sunday or early Monday.(Reuters)
health

How does the J&J Covid-19 vaccine authorization affect US' Covid-19 drive?

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The trials had important differences, making comparison difficult. Pfizer and Moderna focused on efficacy against mild-to-moderate sickness, while J&J's trial looked for efficacy against moderate-to-severe COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of inbound travellers for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo)
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of inbound travellers for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo)
health

India reports 105,080 Covid-19 cases, 750 deaths over the past week

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:10 AM IST
  • The health ministry data showed that with the surge in cases, the nation recorded more than 4,400 cases on the first day of the week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha (R) looks at a vial of the Coronavac Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, beside Yang Xin, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese embassy. (AFP)
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha (R) looks at a vial of the Coronavac Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, beside Yang Xin, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese embassy. (AFP)
health

Thailand starts Covid-19 vaccination campaign with China's Sinovac vaccines

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, 66, attended the event, although his age falls outside the range of 18 to 59 suitable to receive SinoVac's CoronaVac vaccine, so he did not get it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man receives a Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre. (Reuters File Photo)
A man receives a Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre. (Reuters File Photo)
india news

Jab price capped, Co-WIN 2.0: India preps for Covid-19 vaccination drive phase 2

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:03 AM IST
The government has allowed states to use around 10,000 hospitals under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS as Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre released a template for the certificate that people with comorbidities will have to get from a registered medical practitioner to be eligible for the vaccination.(REUTERS)
The Centre released a template for the certificate that people with comorbidities will have to get from a registered medical practitioner to be eligible for the vaccination.(REUTERS)
health

Covid-19: Private vaccine prices capped at 250 a shot

By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:46 AM IST
Members of the general public eligible for the next phase beginning March 1 can walk up to a vaccination centre to be registered for a dose, the Union government has said, while outlining new guidelines and features being included in the Co-WIN platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP