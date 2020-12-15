e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / New coronavirus strain spreading in UK has key mutations: Scientists

New coronavirus strain spreading in UK has key mutations: Scientists

British scientists are trying to establish whether the rapid spread in southern England of a new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 is linked to key mutations they have detected in the strain, they said on Tuesday.

health Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 18:57 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
London
Representational image
Representational image(Unsplash)
         

British scientists are trying to establish whether the rapid spread in southern England of a new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 is linked to key mutations they have detected in the strain, they said on Tuesday.

The mutations include changes to the important “spike” protein that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus uses to infect human cells, a group of scientists tracking the genetics of the virus said, but it is not yet clear whether these are making it more infectious.

“Efforts are under way to confirm whether or not any of these mutations are contributing to increased transmission,” the scientists, from the Covid-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) Consortium, said in a statement.

The new variant, which UK scientists have named “VUI – 202012/01” includes a genetic mutation in the “spike” protein, which - in theory - could result in Covid-19 spreading more easily between people.

The British government on Monday cited a rise in new infections, which it said may be partly linked to the new variant, as it moved its capital city and many other areas into the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions.

As of Dec. 13, 1,108 Covid-19 cases with the new variant had been identified, predominantly in the south and east of England, Public Health England said in a statement.

But there is currently no evidence that the variant is more likely to cause severe Covid-19 infections, the scientists said, or that it would render vaccines less effective.

“Both questions require further studies performed at pace,” the COG-UK scientists said.

Mutations, or genetic changes, arise naturally in all viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, as they replicate and circulate in human populations.

In the case of SARS-CoV-2, these mutations are accumulating at a rate of around one to two mutations per month globally, according to the COG-UK genetics specialists.

“As a result of this on-going process, many thousands of mutations have already arisen in the SARS-CoV-2 genome since the virus emerged in 2019,” they said.

The majority of the mutations seen so far have had no apparent effect on the virus, and only a minority are likely to change the virus in any significant way - for example, making it more able to infect people, more likely to cause severe illness, or less sensitive to natural or vaccine-induced immune defences.

Susan Hopkins, a PHE medical advisor, said it is “not unexpected that the virus should evolve and it’s important that we spot any changes quickly to understand the potential risk.”

She said the new variant “is being detected in a wide geography, especially where there are increased cases being detected.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
Six Covid-19 vaccines currently undergoing clinical trials in India
Six Covid-19 vaccines currently undergoing clinical trials in India
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In