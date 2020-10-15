e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Prepared to administer 1 million Covid-19 vaccines a day: Apollo Hospitals Group

Prepared to administer 1 million Covid-19 vaccines a day: Apollo Hospitals Group

The group will work with the government in tandem to make sure that the largest number of people get the vaccine safe and fast, Apollo Hospitals Group Executive Vice-Chairperson Shobana Kamineni said in a virtual media conference.

health Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 16:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
The group has also built up the largest cold chain network and distribution system to be able to safely transport and store this vaccine in the temperatures that are required
The group has also built up the largest cold chain network and distribution system to be able to safely transport and store this vaccine in the temperatures that are required(REUTERS (Representative Image))
         

Leading healthcare provider Apollo Hospitals Group on Thursday said it is prepared to administer 1 million Covid-19 vaccines daily to augment and support the government’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

The group will work with the government in tandem to make sure that the largest number of people get the vaccine safe and fast, Apollo Hospitals Group Executive Vice-Chairperson Shobana Kamineni said in a virtual media conference.

“Apollo Hospitals have been strengthening its vaccine cold chain for supply and gearing up all Apollo facilities for efficient and fast administration with the highest safety standards, for 1 million doses per day,” she added.

The group has the capability and has trained 10,000 professionals which will be stationed in all the group’s pharmacies, clinics, in hospitals across the country, Kamineni said.

“Almost 30% of India is 30 minutes away from an Apollo facility. Every facility will have the capability and the professionals to administer a vaccine based on the government’s directive,” she added.

The group has also built up the largest cold chain network and distribution system to be able to safely transport and store this vaccine in the temperatures that are required, Kamineni said.

The group’s cold chain can deliver this vaccine in every part of the country within either 30 minutes or maximum two days, she added.

“As the entire country awaits a vaccine for the deadly infectious disease, one of the major challenges will be around safe and orderly delivery of doses, for the population of 1.3 billion Indians, especially the vulnerable,” Kamineni said.

India is expected to have a Covid-19 vaccine from more than one source by early next year and the government is formulating distribution strategies for the immunisation of people across the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said.

Going forward, it will be the Apollo Hospitals Group’s privilege to work with all governments, governmental agencies and healthcare networks to ensure that a large number of people get the vaccine, quickly and safely as it becomes available, Kamineni added.

The group will leverage its pan India web of 19 medicine supply hubs with cold chain facilities and use it’s 70 hospitals, over 400 clinics, 500 corporate health centers, 4,000 pharmacies alongside omni-channel digital platform Apollo 24/7 to ensure massive administration capacity of Covid-19 vaccines, Apollo Hospitals Group said in a statement.

tags
top news
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
India approaches Pakistan court for release of four prisoners
India approaches Pakistan court for release of four prisoners
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
‘Stalker hacks 20-year-old to death at her home in Andhra’: Police
‘Stalker hacks 20-year-old to death at her home in Andhra’: Police
Russia says its third Covid-19 vaccine is ‘almost ready’
Russia says its third Covid-19 vaccine is ‘almost ready’
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In