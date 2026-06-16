Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe: How to Make Healthy Dish At Home For A Balanced Meal And Weight Management

The protein-rich chicken rice recipe is designed as a nutritionally complete dish that combines lean protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and a wide range of essential vitamins and minerals. Chicken breast provides high-quality protein that supports muscle repair, tissue growth, and metabolic efficiency, while eggs contribute additional amino acids and essential fats that enhance brain function and hormonal balance. Rice, especially when paired with vegetables, supplies sustained energy through complex carbohydrates, preventing rapid blood sugar spikes and ensuring steady energy release throughout the day.

Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe(Freepik)

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This dish also contains nutrient-dense vegetables such as carrots, peas, and capsicum, which enrich the meal with dietary fiber, antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium. These micronutrients strengthen immunity, improve digestion, and support cardiovascular health. Healthy fats from controlled oil usage assist in nutrient absorption and promote satiety without excessive calorie intake. The inclusion of minerals like iron, magnesium, and phosphorus further supports oxygen transport, bone health, and cellular function.

Difference Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe vs Regular Fried Rice

Chicken rice is not your regular fried rice with loads of calories. This dish contains more protein, nutrients, less carbs and more minerals you can count on for a fulfilling lunch or dinner. Cooking this dish takes less time and you can also prepare everything ahead of time. Further, here comes the chicken rice recipe, which comes with 35g of protein on one plate. {{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}} {{^usCountry}} Feature {{/usCountry}} {{#usCountry}} Feature {{/usCountry}} Read More {{^usCountry}} Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe {{/usCountry}} {{#usCountry}} Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe {{/usCountry}} {{^usCountry}} Regular Fried Rice Main Protein Source Lean chicken breast, eggs, optional legumes Minimal egg or processed meat Oil Usage Low oil, controlled healthy fats Higher oil, often deep sautéed Carb Quality Balanced with fiber-rich vegetables Mostly refined white rice Protein Content High (25–40g per serving) Low to moderate (8–15g) Satiety Level Long-lasting fullness Short-term energy spike Nutritional Density High micronutrient profile Lower nutrient balance

Quick Recipe Overview

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Servings: 2–3 portions

Calories: ~420–520 kcal per serving

Nutrition Focus: High protein, moderate carbs, healthy fats, fiber-rich

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Ingredients for Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe

1 cup cooked basmati or brown rice (preferably cooled)

200g chicken breast (boneless, diced)

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon olive oil or sesame oil

½ cup chopped carrots

½ cup peas

½ cup capsicum (bell pepper)

2 cloves garlic (finely chopped)

1 teaspoon ginger (grated)

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

Spring onions for garnish

Step-by-Step Recipe Guide

Heat oil in a pan and sauté garlic and ginger until aromatic.

Add diced chicken and cook until fully tender and lightly golden.

Push chicken to one side and scramble eggs in the same pan.

Mix eggs with chicken once softly cooked.

Add vegetables and sauté for 3–4 minutes to retain crunch.

Add cooked rice and mix evenly with all ingredients.

Pour soy sauce, add seasoning, and toss on medium heat.

Finish with spring onions and serve hot.

5 Healthier Cooking Tips for Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe

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