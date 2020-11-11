Say goodbye to fine lines and wrinkles with these 4 things from your kitchen

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 09:44 IST

Women dread the sight of wrinkles and fine lines, and that’s partly why they hate old age. Because as you get older, your skin loses its tightness and causes wrinkles. It is natural to raid beauty stores for those fancy anti-ageing lotions and potions, but guess what? The answer lies right inside your kitchen.

Yes, you heard it right! There’s no point slathering on those expensive creams laden with chemicals, because they’ll do more harm than good.

Are you excited about learning about anti-ageing ingredients in your kitchen? We are all set to tell you all about it.

1. MAYONNAISE

We are not out of our minds, ladies! Yes, the mayonnaise we all love to eat can work wonders to banish wrinkles and fine lines. That’s because this creamy spread is made from egg whites that contain albumin. It serves as a great skin tightener, and helps to make your skin glow. What’s more, you’ll also look youthful!

There are several other benefits too: it can protect you from sunburn, and this quality helps in reducing wrinkles!.

Apply some mayonnaise to parts of your face that have fine lines and wrinkles, but make sure to rinse it off after 15-20 minutes. Once done, moisturise your face properly.

2. COFFEE

Coffee might be a popular drink, but it also works wonderfully well for your skin. It tightens and brightens your skin, and also wakes up your skin cells. This natural ingredient protects your skin from free radicals, which speed up the ageing process of the skin. But make sure you don’t put instant coffee on your face directly, try making a paste from coffee grounds or granules.

Just mix some coffee grounds with coconut or olive oil, and apply it on to the skin.

3. GREEN TEA

Coffee is great for the skin, but so is green tea. This healthy drink is packed with antioxidants, and helps with all your skin problems, including wrinkles. Green tea contains vitamin B2, also called riboflavin, that helps to keep skin cells working to reproduce new ones. New cells are important for healthy, rejuvenated and youthful-looking skin.

It also contains vitamin E, which is known to reverse the signs of skin ageing. It also works well as a moisturiser and nourishes the skin, and reduces wrinkles.

You can either drink green tea or apply tea bags to your eyes. Brew the tea bag in hot water, remove the tea bags and place it into a bowl to cool in the fridge. Once they’ve cooled down, place it over your eyes and let them stay for 5-10 minutes.

4. LEMON

As we all know, lemons are rich in vitamin C, which is known to help you flaunt youthful skin. Vitamin C, also called ascorbic acid, has the ability to restore collagen. As we grow older, our skin loses collagen, but applying fresh lemon juice to your skin for 10-15 minutes can help you achieve a perfect glow. Lemons also help to kill bacteria on the skin, so that’s a double advantage.

Try and drink a glass of warm lemon water first thing in the morning after waking up. You can also sip on some lemon water throughout the day, to keep hydrated.

So ladies, try these natural kitchen ingredients to banish those wrinkles away!

