Scientific adviser issues guidelines to check Covid-19 spread

“As the pandemic rages in India, we need to once again remember that simple tools and practices can reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus,” Union government’s principal scientific adviser K VijayRaghavan’s office said in a statement.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:13 AM IST

Wearing masks, maintaining distance, adequate sanitation and proper indoor ventilation are key to stopping the coronavirus, the Union government’s principal scientific adviser K VijayRaghavan’s office said in a set of new guidelines to combat the pandemic.

The suggests are aimed at informing people on how best to cut transmission, the adviser’s office said in a statement.

“As the pandemic rages in India, we need to once again remember that simple tools and practices can reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus,” it added.

In particular, the suggestions drew attention to the “role well-ventilated spaces play in diluting the viral load of infected air”.

According to the document, titled “Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic”, just as smells can be diluted from the air through opening windows and doors and using exhaust systems, ventilating spaces with improved directional air flow decreases the accumulated viral load, reducing the risk of transmission.

“Introducing outdoor air in offices, homes and larger public spaces is advised through strategic placement of fans, and open windows and doors for cross ventilation, and use of exhaust fans,” it said, adding that buildings with central air-management should increase filtration efficiency.

