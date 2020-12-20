e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Study reveals men have 30 pc higher risk of dying from Covid-19 than women

Study reveals men have 30 pc higher risk of dying from Covid-19 than women

The study noted that Covid-19 patients aged 20 to 39 with these conditions had the biggest difference in their risk of dying compared to their healthier peers.

health Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 15:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Boston
Mortality rates increased with each decade of life with the highest mortality, 34 per cent, among those aged 80 and older.
Mortality rates increased with each decade of life with the highest mortality, 34 per cent, among those aged 80 and older.(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
         

Men have a 30 per cent higher risk of dying from Covid-19 compared to women of the same age and health status, according to a new study which analysed the link between common patient characteristics and the risk of dying from the novel coronavirus infection. Hospitalised Covid-19 patients have a greater risk of dying if they are men or if they are obese or have complications from diabetes or hypertension, the study, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, noted.

In the research, the scientists from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) in the US assessed nearly 67,000 hospitalized Covid-19 patients in 613 hospitals across the country. They said the patients who were obese, had hypertension or poorly managed diabetes had a higher risk of dying compared to those who did not have these conditions. The study noted that Covid-19 patients aged 20 to 39 with these conditions had the biggest difference in their risk of dying compared to their healthier peers.

“Knowledge is power in many ways, so I think understanding which hospitalized Covid-19 patients are at highest risk of mortality can help guide difficult treatment decisions,” said study corresponding author Anthony D. Harris.

The researchers believe healthcare providers could consider these risks when determining which Covid-19 patients could benefit the most from antibody therapies that, if given in the first few days of the infection, can reduce hospitalisation risk.

According to the study, age remained the strongest predictor of mortality from Covid-19. It noted that overall, nearly 19 per cent of hospitalised Covid-19 patients died from their infection with the lowest mortality among pediatric patients, which was less than two per cent.

Mortality rates increased with each decade of life with the highest mortality, 34 per cent, among those aged 80 and older.

“Older patients still have the highest risk of dying, but younger patients with obesity or hypertension have the highest risk of dying relative to other patients their age without these conditions,” said study lead author Katherine E. Goodman.

tags
top news
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Bengal village plays host to Amit Shah with live baul performance, local cuisine
Bengal village plays host to Amit Shah with live baul performance, local cuisine
Maharashtra CM tells people what to do to avoid lockdown, night curfew
Maharashtra CM tells people what to do to avoid lockdown, night curfew
5-acre land, zero-energy structure: Mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village
5-acre land, zero-energy structure: Mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village
Asymptomatic Covid-19 infected crew to undergo 10-day home isolation, says DGCA
Asymptomatic Covid-19 infected crew to undergo 10-day home isolation, says DGCA
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
Amit Shah pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on visit to Santiniketan
Amit Shah pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on visit to Santiniketan
PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur
PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In