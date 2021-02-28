IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / Thailand starts Covid-19 vaccination campaign with China's Sinovac vaccines
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha (R) looks at a vial of the Coronavac Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, beside Yang Xin, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese embassy. (AFP)
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha (R) looks at a vial of the Coronavac Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, beside Yang Xin, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese embassy. (AFP)
health

Thailand starts Covid-19 vaccination campaign with China's Sinovac vaccines

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, 66, attended the event, although his age falls outside the range of 18 to 59 suitable to receive SinoVac's CoronaVac vaccine, so he did not get it.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:43 AM IST

Thailand kicked off its Covid-19 inoculation campaign on Sunday, with cabinet ministers, health officials and medical professionals among the first in the queue to receive vaccinations.

The first doses of vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, were given to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also the health minister, among others at an infectious diseases institute on the outskirts of Bangkok.

"I hope that the vaccination will result in people being safe from the spread of Covid-19 and it allows Thailand to return to normalcy as soon as possible," Anutin told reporters afterwards.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, 66, attended the event, although his age falls outside the range of 18 to 59 suitable to receive SinoVac's CoronaVac vaccine, so he did not get it.

Thailand received its first 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine from China and 117,00 imported doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine this week.

CoronaVac has been distributed to 13 high-risk provinces, which will start injecting front-line health professionals and volunteers on Sunday, the health ministry has said.

AstraZeneca's vaccine will be ready for use by the second week of March, after going through quality control tests, the company said in a statement.

Thailand is expected to take delivery of a further 1.8 million doses of CoronaVac in March and April.

A mass campaign to administer 10 million doses a month is set to begin in June, with 61 million shots of AstraZeneca vaccines produced by local firm Siam Bioscience.

With a tally of just over 25,000 infections, Thailand has escaped the kind of fallout suffered by some other countries since the pandemic began last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine thailand prayuth chan ocha sinovac
Close
A man receives a Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre. (Reuters File Photo)
A man receives a Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre. (Reuters File Photo)
india news

Jab price capped, Co-WIN 2.0: India preps for Covid-19 vaccination drive phase 2

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:03 AM IST
The government has allowed states to use around 10,000 hospitals under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS as Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs).
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's second phase of Covid-19 vaccination is set to begin on March 1.(Reuters)
India's second phase of Covid-19 vaccination is set to begin on March 1.(Reuters)
health

People with these 20 conditions will be priority customers of Covid vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Here is the list of 20 co-morbid conditions released by the government for Covid-19 vaccine priority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Govindaraju and scientists from JNCASR and an Indian-origin scientist at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, the molecule, called TGR63, has been shown in animal studies to to not only halt the progress of the disease but even reverse it. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
Govindaraju and scientists from JNCASR and an Indian-origin scientist at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, the molecule, called TGR63, has been shown in animal studies to to not only halt the progress of the disease but even reverse it. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
health

Scientists discover possible cure for Alzheimer's, seeks funds for trials

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:45 PM IST
The breakthrough is a small molecule, named TGR 63 that has shown the ability to disrupt the mechanism through which neurons become dysfunctional in Alzheimer's disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protein inherited by humans from neanderthals reduces Covid-19 severity (Representative Image/REUTERS)
Protein inherited by humans from neanderthals reduces Covid-19 severity (Representative Image/REUTERS)
health

Protein inherited by humans from neanderthals reduces Covid-19 severity

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:39 PM IST
A research, published in the journal Nature Medicine on Friday, noted that the protein OAS1 is linked to less severe disease requiring ventilation and reduced mortality among Covid-19 patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Palestinian health worker holds a vial of Covid-19 vaccine at the Palestine Red Crescent hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus, on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
A Palestinian health worker holds a vial of Covid-19 vaccine at the Palestine Red Crescent hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus, on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Committed to providing equal access to vaccines to Palestinians: India at UNSC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • Nagaraj Naidu also said that India has been helping the war torn region with healthcare equipment, medicines as well as Covid-19 vaccines from the beginning of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An emergency use authorization (EUA) will likely follow, probably in the coming days, making the J&amp;J vaccine the third to be greenlighted in the United States after Pfizer's and Moderna's were provisionally approved in December.(MINT_PRINT)
An emergency use authorization (EUA) will likely follow, probably in the coming days, making the J&J vaccine the third to be greenlighted in the United States after Pfizer's and Moderna's were provisionally approved in December.(MINT_PRINT)
health

J&J Covid-19 vaccine receives emergency approval in US

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:29 AM IST
  • The committee's 22 members were convened by the Food and Drug Administration and included leading scientists as well as consumer and industry representatives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since the drive began on January 16, over 13 million doses have been delivered across the country.
Since the drive began on January 16, over 13 million doses have been delivered across the country.
health

Walk-in registration for jabs in next phase

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:35 AM IST
The Co-WIN platform is the digital backbone of the vaccination drive, and anyone who needs to get a dose must be registered on it. The government took the platform offline for the weekend to upgrade it to Co-WIN 2.0, which will allow all eligible people to be included.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists are also keeping a track of a variant with the N440K mutation that might be transmitting at a slightly faster pace than other variants in India.(Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo)
Scientists are also keeping a track of a variant with the N440K mutation that might be transmitting at a slightly faster pace than other variants in India.(Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo)
health

Covid-19: Mutations may not be driving spike, say experts

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:57 AM IST
The E484K mutation, which occurs on the spike protein used by the virus to enter human cells, is thought to cause loss of sensitivity to immune response generated by current vaccines or previous infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study, led by Cambridge researchers, has not yet been published or peer-reviewed, but the authors call it "real-world evidence for a high level of protection against asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection" from a single dose of the vaccine. (Representative Image)(AFP)
The study, led by Cambridge researchers, has not yet been published or peer-reviewed, but the authors call it "real-world evidence for a high level of protection against asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection" from a single dose of the vaccine. (Representative Image)(AFP)
health

Single dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine may prevent asymptomatic infection: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:44 PM IST
According to CNN, researchers used PCR tests to screen for coronavirus in vaccinated and non-vaccinated Cambridge University Hospitals health care workers who reported to work feeling well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three methods of registration - advance self-registration via the CO-Win app, on-site registration and facilitated cohort registration were also explained to the states and UTs(Reuters)
Three methods of registration - advance self-registration via the CO-Win app, on-site registration and facilitated cohort registration were also explained to the states and UTs(Reuters)
india news

Co-morbidity certificate must for Covid-19 vaccination of people above 45 years

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:20 PM IST
A new version of Co-WIN (2.0) will be unveiled which will have the option for self-registration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Delhi hospital.(Representative Photo/Reuters)
Covid-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Delhi hospital.(Representative Photo/Reuters)
health

Vitamin B6 may help keep Covid-19's cytokine storms at bay: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:47 PM IST
The study paper published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition found that vitamin B6 may help calm cytokine storms and unclog blood clots linked to Covid-19's lethality. But the research on it is lacking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden
health

Biden: US to launch 'massive' effort to educate citizens about Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:43 AM IST
"We're going to bring together leaders of all segments of our society to educate and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated," said US President Joe Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A policeman receives a dose of Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad. (Reuters file photo)
A policeman receives a dose of Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad. (Reuters file photo)
health

Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 to begin on March 1: Some FAQs

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Govt also said that vaccines could be purchased by eligible people at private hospitals. The development comes at a time when the country appears to be on the brink of a second wave of infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard soldiers help to sign up people for their vaccination appointment at the York College coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site on February 24, 2021 in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens borough in New York City.(AFP)
National Guard soldiers help to sign up people for their vaccination appointment at the York College coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site on February 24, 2021 in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens borough in New York City.(AFP)
health

New Covid-19 variant, B.1.526, spotted in New York City

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:48 AM IST
  • The variant has also caused concerns among researchers regarding how it might affect the vaccination process as some variants, including the B.1.526, could be resistant to vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doctors were forced to remove an eye each of two women to prevent the spread of infection following botched cataract surgeries at a private Indore hospital on August 5, a medical officer said on Monday.(Unsplash)
Doctors were forced to remove an eye each of two women to prevent the spread of infection following botched cataract surgeries at a private Indore hospital on August 5, a medical officer said on Monday.(Unsplash)
health

Rarest-of rare liver pregnancy successfully treated at Goa Medical College

By Gerard de Souza, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • The patient was successfully operated and haemostasis was prevented. She was discharged on the 13th day post operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac