This sticky protein could be the cause for breast cancer risk

A sticky protein found outside cells could be the cause of breast cancer growth.

According to a new study, the protein called fibronectin is responsible for the estrogen activity in breast cancer cells. The study titled, ‘Fibronectin rescues estrogen receptor a from lysosomal degradation in breast cancer cells,’ was led by Rocío Sampayo.

The hormone estrogen plays a vital role in the development of healthy cells and, in a lot of cases, cancerous cells. Estrogen attaches itself to cellular estrogen receptors, which lead to cell growth and survival. However, excess estrogen receptor activity could lead the cells to proliferate very fast, which could lead to tumour growth.

Around 75% of breast cancers are considered estrogen receptor positive since estrogen is the reason those cancers multiply. As cancerous cells start invading into tissue which is sorrounding them, they come across the gluey fibronectin protein.

“In the normal mammary gland, epithelial cells are not in contact with fibronectin,” said Sampayo.

According to the research, therapeutics that interferes with fibronectin’s influence on the estrogen receptor could be a way of treating drug-resistant breast cancers.

The study appears in the Journal of Cell Biology.

Another study conducted by scientists of NIPER had found that Nimbolide, a chemical compound which is derived from Neem leaves and flowers, could be an effective cure for breast cancer.

The organisation is approaching various agencies like the departments of biotechnology, AYUSH so that they can get funding for research and also conduct clinical trials, scientist Chandraiah Godugu had said.

